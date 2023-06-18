Former NY mayor and current conservative figurehead Rudy Giuliani once boycotted his beloved New York Yankees. He said as much when he called for fans of the sport to do the same with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers recently hosted the controversial group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their Pride Night celebration, something that irked conservatives and the Catholic Church. The former mayor believes fans should stop going to games to let the Dodgers know they don't support that.

That's what Giuliani did with the Yankees when they protested alongside Black Lives Matter. He said via HuffingtonPost:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I want the American people to stop, don’t go to Dodger games. The Dodgers have decided to declare war on Christianity, forget the Dodgers. You don’t have to go. I did that with the Yankees when they supported Black Lives Matter. Sorry, I love my country more than baseball."

He has not clarified if he's still skipping the games of his favorite team, but the Yankees are not currently protesting anything political.

While it may or may not have had anything to do with Rudy Giuliani's requests, the Dodgers game on Pride Night had a fairly scant crowd. They cited 49,000 fans in attendance, but the pictures from the evening suggest a far less sizeable crowd.

Yankees, Dodgers having strange seasons

Despite both being hailed as potential World Series contenders, neither the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers are leading their divisions.

The Yankees play in the vaunted AL East in which every team is above .500 and has MLB-leading Tampa Bay at the top. The Dodgers trail the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks by four games, just a half game ahead of the surging San Francisco Giants as well.

It's been a strange season for the Yankees, who have been absolutely ravaged by injuries. The Dodgers have had their fair share as well, but they've just been playing less than stellar baseball, too.

The Yankees and Dodgers have struggled

There's more than enough talent on both squads to easily turn it around and they are both currently playoff teams either way.

Poll : 0 votes