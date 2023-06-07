The Los Angeles Dodgers blew an 8-3 lead against the Cincinnati Reds to lose the series opener. Five of the Reds' nine runs came after starter Tony Gonsolin left the game. The bullpen had another poor showing and it resulted in LA's 26th loss of the year- which puts them a game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Manager Dave Roberts didn't mince words when assigning blame for the loss. According to Dodgers Nation, he said:
“They’re not throwing the ball well. There’s walks in there. Like I said, there’s hit batsman in there, there’s no punch and then you’re getting the walk. And so that’s a bad combo and so you know, when you look down there and, you know, I can trust guys, but it comes with, it’s gotta work both ways. The talent’s there, but they’ve got to do their part too and tonight was a night that we shouldn’t have lost this game.”
Roberts called out his bullpen for their poor performance, but that didn't sit well with the fan base.
Dodgers fans can't believe that Roberts would throw his players under the bus like this. He's been a solid manager for them in years past, but a slightly underwhelming start and this latest charade have many fans calling for his job.
A firing remains unlikely, but many fans believe his time is up or that it should be.
Los Angeles Dodgers trail in NL West
The Los Angeles Dodgers routinely lead the NL West. They've won it most of the last several years. The San Diego Padres were expected to contend for the title this year, but they've been awful.
LA faces shocking competition from the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are much better than expected. With the loss, the Diamondbacks now lead and have the best record in the NL.
This has more to do with how good Arizona has been than how bad the Dodgers have been, because Los Angeles is still 36-25 and in good playoff position.
Over a full season, their talent should win out, but the Diamondbacks are already proving to be a dangerous contender. Whether or not they can surpass LA remains to be seen.