What did Clayton Kershaw say about Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence? Dodgers star's catholic faith at odds with group

Clayton Kershaw, longtime Los Angeles Dodgers ace, is the latest to wade into the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence debate. They're an LGBTQ+ advocacy group that has used religious imagery to bring light to the issues facing them and they're a bit controversial.

The team invited them to Pride Night coming up, but after a lot of backlash, they rescinded the invitation. Then, following more research and discussions, they decided to invite them once more.

As it stands, they'll be at Dodger Stadium for the event, but Kershaw isn't all that pleased by this.

He said via USA Today:

"I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions. It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with."

Clayton Kershaw disagrees with the Sisters of Perpetual Ignorance

Kershaw is a devout Christian, which somewhat puts him at odds with the Dodgers' current LGBTQ+ partnership.

Clayton Kershaw hosting Christian event after Pride Night

Clayton Kershaw, likely in response to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence incident and Pride Night in general, has re-launched a Christian event at the end of the month.

Clayton Kershaw @ClaytonKersh22 Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th. More details to come— but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th! Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th. More details to come— but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th! https://t.co/yNu7HyEgR9

He tweeted:

"Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th. More details to come— but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th!"

This is a returning event that the ace has hosted before.

