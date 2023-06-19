Is Josh Donaldson retiring? Yankees third baseman offers insight about his future

Josh Donaldson is not having the kind of season he wanted. After a mechanical tweak appeared to help his swing in spring training, he hit the Injured List for a long time. He returned a few weeks ago and blasted a barrage of home runs, offering hope for him and for the New York Yankees.

He has since fizzled out, hitting at a 91 wRC+ and posting just 0.2 fWAR. This comes after a season in which Josh Donaldson hit 97 wRC+ (once again below league average for first time since 2012).

When asked about his future, he gave a nothing answer via Clutch Points:

“I don’t know. It kind of just depends on how I feel going through this year and this season and all of that and talking to my family. But that’s really — I get asked that from not just you, but from other people.”

Donaldson has struggled with the Yankees. His struggles are thrust even further into the spotlight as the team struggles amidst Aaron Judge's extended absence. With the team slipping in the standings, Donaldson has been blamed for poor offense.

Josh Donaldson unsure on playing future

Josh Donaldson is 37 years old, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he did decide to retire. He has an option after this year and becomes an unrestricted free agent the next season, so he might not have any interest in testing the waters any further.

Josh Donaldson's future is up in the air

If he has a poor season with the Yankees overall, he might not be as thrilled to return to the sport and may call it a career. As of now, he's not sure what he's doing next.

