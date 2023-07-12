When is Aaron Judge returning to action? Yankees captain's latest recovery timeline

Aaron Judge has been out of action since June 4 after he crashed into the wall at Dodger Stadium to save a couple of runs. It resulted in a torn ligament in his toe, which has sidelined the player and derailed the New York Yankees' season.

There's been no word on a timetable the entire time. Aaron Judge mentioned that he might be able to come back after the break since the All-Star Game afforded him a few extra days. That was not official, though.

Now, Aaron Boone's brother, who is a former major leaguer himself, said that he has heard chatter that Judge will return as soon as the break is over. He admitted that the Yankees manager has been silent on it, but has hope that the slugger is coming back sooner than later.

When will Aaron Judge be back?

The New York Yankees have missed Aaron Judge's production desperately. They're one of the worst offenses in baseball without him. There's still no timetable, but help could be on the way soon.

Zach Gelb @ZachGelb



@CBSSportsRadio Bret Boone ( @theboone29 ) said he's heard some chatter about Aaron Judge coming back right after the All-Star break. Bret Boone (@theboone29) said he's heard some chatter about Aaron Judge coming back right after the All-Star break. @CBSSportsRadio https://t.co/VAnLA0G5Fj

Bret Boone said:

"I'm hearing some grumblings that he could be back right after the All-Star break, so we'll see if I'm right."

He specified that his brother was not the source of this information, but that he had someone who told him the return would be sooner rather than later.

Could Aaron Judge return soon?

Judge had been ramping up baseball activities right before the break. The Yankees open the second half against the Colorado Rockies.

