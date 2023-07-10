3 reasons why Yankees could fire Aaron Boone after Dillon Lawson's exit 

The New York Yankees limped into the All-Star Break at 49-42, currently just outside the American League playoffs. They ended the first half with a whimper, losing the rubber match to the lowly Chicago Cubs after conceding six unanswered runs (three of which were unearned).

Without Aaron Judge, the offense has been limp and lifeless. They've routinely lost games without scoring much at all and their pitching, which has been pretty strong for the most part, has not been strong enough to win games 1-0.

As a result, hitting coach Dillon Lawson has been fired. This is the first time in the Brian Cashman era that any coach has been dismissed mid-season, so firing Aaron Boone would be a surprise. Still, it can't be ruled out. Here's why.

Why the Yankees might axe Aaron Boone next

3) New voice

The modern day manager does not have as much to do with the outcome of games as many fans would like to believe. Aaron Boone doesn't hit (or fail to do so) and he doesn't pitch and give up runs. Still, at some point, a new voice might be necessary. Boone has been in the playoffs every year, but the current team might have reached its ceiling. With a new voice, they might be inspired to achieve greater heights.

2) They might not make the playoffs

Will the Yankees fire Aaron Boone?

On paper and at full strength, the Yankees are easily one of the best teams in baseball. They showed this when they were somewhat healthy (but still missing a few starters on offense and in the rotation) and took three of four against Toronto and split with Tampa Bay, both series on the road. They're not at full strength and might not be until at least late August. By then, it might be too late for Judge and company to save them. If so, Boone very well could be canned.

1) Fans want him to be fired

No major league team will ever listen to their fan base when making decisions. They make choices based on what they believe will benefit the team regardless of what anyone else says. The fans, however, are clearly disgruntled with Aaron Boone and his seeming inability to be fired. At some point, Cashman will have to consider the above things and the fact that a lot of fans would like to see new management. If nothing else, it would at least revitalize the fan base, which could help at home games.

