What cars does Aaron Judge own? A drive through Yankees superstar's impressive collection

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 12, 2023 14:59 GMT
Aaron Judge signed a massive nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees last offseason. Following a historic MVP campaign, the slugger was signed for $40 million per season, which is more than a position player has ever made in MLB history.

youtube-cover

As a result, Aaron Judge has a lot of money to spend. He can buy whatever he likes, and it appears as if he is a pretty big fan of cars. The Yankees captain has quite a few nice vehicles to his name.

What cars does Aaron Judge have?

Currently, Aaron Judge owns five luxury vehicles:

  • Hennessy Venom F5, $2.1 million
  • Audi RS Q8, $110,000
  • Audi A7, $69,200
  • Cadillac CTS-V, $87,990
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE63, $116,000

youtube-cover

After just five and a half seasons in the major leagues, Judge has amassed quite the collection of luxury vehicles. With a lot of money coming his way over the next several years, this collection will likely grow.

Currently, the Yankees star is likely not driving very much as he is rehabilitating his injured toe that has kept him out of action in the MLB for more than a month. He is hoping to get back to action some time following the All-Star Break.

Edited by Zachary Roberts
