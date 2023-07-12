What cars does Aaron Judge own? A drive through Yankees superstar's impressive collection

Aaron Judge signed a massive nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees last offseason. Following a historic MVP campaign, the slugger was signed for $40 million per season, which is more than a position player has ever made in MLB history.

As a result, Aaron Judge has a lot of money to spend. He can buy whatever he likes, and it appears as if he is a pretty big fan of cars. The Yankees captain has quite a few nice vehicles to his name.

What cars does Aaron Judge have?

Currently, Aaron Judge owns five luxury vehicles:

Hennessy Venom F5, $2.1 million

Audi RS Q8, $110,000

Audi A7, $69,200

Cadillac CTS-V, $87,990

Mercedes-Benz GLE63, $116,000

After just five and a half seasons in the major leagues, Judge has amassed quite the collection of luxury vehicles. With a lot of money coming his way over the next several years, this collection will likely grow.

Currently, the Yankees star is likely not driving very much as he is rehabilitating his injured toe that has kept him out of action in the MLB for more than a month. He is hoping to get back to action some time following the All-Star Break.

