Aaron Judge can be seen doing one particular thing every single game and it's not hitting home runs, as prolific as he is at that. Rather, whether he's on the field or not, he is belting the lyrics to 'God Bless America' every single game.

He's been on the Injured List for almost exactly one month, but that hasn't stopped his practice. As for why he does it, he says it's to honor the veterans at the game or watching at home (via NJ.com):

“Singing 'God Bless America' is my sign of respect for the veterans who are being honored on the field. They’re 70 years old, some are 80, some are 90 and can barely walk. You see an old photo of them, their rank, what branch of the service, where they fought. I have nothing but respect for them.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees are the only team that still plays “God Bless America” at each home game. That includes the regular season and playoffs. It began in the wake of 9/11, and they began doing it all the time in 2002 and have not stopped. The Yankees broadcast network doesn't cut to commercial in the middle of the seventh inning, either.

Team president Randy Levine said:

“‘God Bless America’ is permanent in our ballpark. It’s part of George Steinbrenner’s legacy and that’s not going to change. It will be played in perpetuity.”

Since Judge is signed for nine seasons, that means he will probably be singing 'God Bless America' loudly and proudly at least 650 times over his contract.

Aaron Judge inching towards a return

While he's still clearly an active member of the team, helping players and singing songs in the dugout, Aaron Judge is still on the Injured List. After a month, he's still not better after crashing into the wall at Dodger Stadium.

Aaron Judge could be close to a return

He is, however, getting closer. Aaron Boone expects him to add baseball activities other than playing catch to his rehab very soon. Judge himself said:

"Hopefully soon. We'll see. You know we got the All-Star break coming up here so hopefully, that'll buy me a couple days and I'll be back out there soon."

Though he's still a ways away, he could be back to rescue the Yankees sooner rather than later.

Poll : 0 votes