Cody Bellinger Trade Rumors: Cubs pull star center fielder off market amid Yankees links 

Cody Bellinger was supposed to be one of the top trade targets this season. As he returned to form with the Chicago Cubs, he was linked to any and all contenders who needed an outfielder. With just a couple of days before the deadline, it seems he is unavailable.

The Cubs, thanks to Cody Bellinger, have seen a bit of a turnaround in recent days. They've gotten hot and are now two games above .500 and 3.5 back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. That has resulted in the front office saying they are not willing to trade him.

Chicago Cubs may want to reconsider dealing Cody Bellinger

Their deficit is well within the range of making a realistic playoff push. Still, the Chicago Cubs are in third place and will have to win the division to make the playoffs.

With Cody Bellinger expiring at the end of the year, they may be enticed to take a deal if someone offers them something good.

Cody Bellinger is off the market

This is a seller's market, as analysts believe many teams will get more than they might otherwise get for players due to the overall lack of true sellers with good pieces. Bellinger fits that bill, but reportedly won't be moved by the MLB deadline.

The outfielder is slashing .315/.368/.540 this year and is one of the best players on the team. He's also one of the best defenders in the outfield and would likely command a high price for a Cubs team that wasn't expected to compete this year.