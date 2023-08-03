The New York Yankees lost pitcher Domingo German for the season recently. Rather than a injury, though, this was for a different reason. The pitcher who threw a perfect game earlier this year has checked into rehab for alcohol addiction.

The team is supportive of his decision to leave. Even as they try and fight back into the playoffs and other pitchers (such as Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino) are ineffective or downright bad, they want to see their pitcher deal with his struggles.

Andy Martino of SNY said:

"On Tuesday evening of this week, German grew belligerent while in the clubhouse at Yankee Stadium, though there is no word of an altercation with a teammate or other individuals. Witnesses determined that German was under the influence of alcohol and did not appear in control of his emotions."

Martino reported that a lot of Yankees, including Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and Gerrit Cole, were visibly upset when asked about their teammate on Wednesday.

The behavior on Tuesday is reportedly not connected to the injury that forced him out of his scheduled start (though he appeared in relief later in the same game). That was, the team maintains, a genuine injury and had nothing to do with his addiction.

Domingo German leaving the team for rehab

Domingo German was previously suspended 81 games by MLB for violating the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy following an incident in 2019. It was then that he reportedly became violent with his now-wife. He is not considered in violation of the same policy.

Domingo German is away from the team

The Yankees handled this internally and MLB is not investigating at this time. There is no reported confrontation between German and another teammate, either. Reports state that the pitcher is entering rehab willingly as well.

This is not the first time a Yankees pitcher has sought rehabilitation for alcoholism. CC Sabathia had to take time away from the team to get his struggles under control.

If there's anyone who knows what German is experiencing, it's Sabathia. In October, it will have been eight years sober for the former ace. The team is hopeful that German can embark on a similar journey, but they know he won't be with the team for the time being.