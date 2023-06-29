When was the last perfect game in MLB thrown? Rarity of achievement examined after Domingo German's masterpiece

Domingo German dominated the Oakland Athletics last night en route to the 24th perfect game in MLB history, but when was the last one? German's feat was the first in 11 years, with the last coming from Seattle Mariners legend Felix Hernandez.

MLB @MLB Domingo Germán pitches the first perfect game since 2012! Domingo Germán pitches the first perfect game since 2012! https://t.co/PWqwsDCh2B

11 years ago, the last perfect game in MLB history was tossed as Hernandez defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 with a total of 12 strikeouts. His perfect game may have been more tense than Domingo German's as the New York Yankees won 11-0.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ironically, German threw 99 pitches - which is an average of 11 per inning - in the first perfect game in 11 years.

When was the last perfect game? Looking at Domingo German and Felix Hernandez's feats

Domingo German was backed by an offense that scored 11 runs and gave him a comfort level that Felix Hernandez simply did not have. In fact, in today's baseball, Hernandez might have been pulled in favor of the bullpen late in the game to ensure the victory.

Domingo German now has the last perfect game in MLB

German comfortably cruised through, striking out nine. It was a dominant effort, but Hernandez's 12-strikeout effort might have been stronger. Either way, both pitchers are now in the record books of baseball history.

MLB @MLB 27 up. 27 down.



The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán. 27 up. 27 down.The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán. https://t.co/SyUJb0cKm6

German gave up an alarming 10 runs in 3.1 innings his last time out, so to throw a perfect game after an utter dud is an incredible turnaround and an impressive feat in and of itself.

Poll : 0 votes