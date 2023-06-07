Who is Logan Gilbert's wife, Aviles Gilbert? A glimpse into the married life of Seattle Mariners pitcher

Logan Gilbert is currently one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, but he's also a husband to a loving wife. He and Aviles Gilbert make one of the MLB's best couples.

Logan and Aviles began a relationship in April of 2018. Just four years later, the pair were wed in November of 2022. They had gotten engaged in October of 2021 at the Grand Hotel.

Ryan Divish @RyanDivish Logan Gilbert with a nasty slider to get Rougned Odor swinging. He's pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Logan Gilbert with a nasty slider to get Rougned Odor swinging. He's pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The relationship went public in May of 2018 as Aviles shared a photo to her Instagram featuring the future Seattle Mariners ace. He soon showcased her on his page in June 2018 with a picture of them at the Universal Orlando Resort.

Aviles is one year Logan's junior. She is 25 and he is 26, having just had a birthday in early May. The couple are both devout Christians, routinely seen attending church services together.

All about Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles

Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles is a Psychology graduate out of Stetson University. She is also an avid horse rider who comes from a family of jockeys. Her parents are Melanie and Eric Champion.

She was a member of Stetson Equestrian. She rode horses for Hunt Seat and Western teams during her college years.

The pitcher's mother-in-law is a former teacher who taught third grade. Aviles' father has worked as a financial advisor at Westshore Financial Group since July 2019.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Logan Gilbert's 2Ks in the 4th Logan Gilbert's 2Ks in the 4th https://t.co/4MvHJm1cOm

The Mariners star's wife has two younger sisters, Alaila Raelynn Champion and Amarige Champion. The family are fond of traveling and often do so together.

