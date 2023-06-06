MLB continues to struggle with pitchers succumbing to elbow injuries. These are among the worst a pitcher can have because they often lead to Tommy John surgery. While that is no longer the death knell it used to be, it's certainly not ideal.

The surgery costs them a season or more and they're usually not the same when they return. Velocity suffers and there's a high risk of reinjuring the arm eventually.

These sort of injuries continue to pile up this season. Lots of arms have suffered serious injuries, which has left many wondering what's going on.

MLB fans seem to have the answer. They believe that the pitch clock might be at fault. There's also a theory that increasing velocities, with some pitchers throwing up to 105 miles per hour, are to blame.

Patrick⚾️🚀🎾⚽️🏁 @PDean2017 @BNightengale Is it time for a velocity limit in baseball. Technology is there and young pitchers will learn to truly pitch. Set the limit at 94-95 and any pitch above is a ball. @BNightengale Is it time for a velocity limit in baseball. Technology is there and young pitchers will learn to truly pitch. Set the limit at 94-95 and any pitch above is a ball.

Stan Meek @MeekStan @BNightengale Very little of this happened before the emphasis of velocity and the radar gun allowed us to measure it. Now it’s spin rate and the like. Same thing with hitters and exit velocity. You measure it and everyone is maxing out with every throw and swing. Bad for the product. @BNightengale Very little of this happened before the emphasis of velocity and the radar gun allowed us to measure it. Now it’s spin rate and the like. Same thing with hitters and exit velocity. You measure it and everyone is maxing out with every throw and swing. Bad for the product.

Sheets and Giggles- Jacob @SheetsGig32 @BNightengale With the velo and effort pitchers exert compared to 20+ years ago there’s really no way around it @BNightengale With the velo and effort pitchers exert compared to 20+ years ago there’s really no way around it

Kyle Ley @Kyle_R_Ley @BNightengale Maybe teach pitchers to pitch and not max out velocity every single time they throw a ball @BNightengale Maybe teach pitchers to pitch and not max out velocity every single time they throw a ball

MaXieWaxie @marioxf44 @BNightengale Creating movement at high velocity, very hard on elbow. @BNightengale Creating movement at high velocity, very hard on elbow.

AX8 @AX_8 @BNightengale Could it be because of the new pitching rule? @BNightengale Could it be because of the new pitching rule?

KC H @KCH_76 @BNightengale That is the difference between pitchers and throwers…pitching in the low 90’s with movement and location is not as sexy as 100+ it is like the HR epidemic…MLB pushes offense and wants big dramatic HR’s and big hard throwing pitchers (who can’t use too much sweat and rosin) @BNightengale That is the difference between pitchers and throwers…pitching in the low 90’s with movement and location is not as sexy as 100+ it is like the HR epidemic…MLB pushes offense and wants big dramatic HR’s and big hard throwing pitchers (who can’t use too much sweat and rosin)

Several pitchers have undergone Tommy John already this season. Robbie Ray, German Marquez and many others are now on the shelf. The rise in velocities and the desire for pitchers to reach those velocities may have contributed, at least in the eyes of the fans.

On the other hand, the rush to pitch may be at fault for the injuries, according to other fans. The pitch clock allows for 20 seconds between throws, which has forced some MLB pitchers to speed up. That could also be responsible.

Orthopedist says MLB velocity behind Tommy John rise

Top orthopedist Dr. David Altchek, who serves as the New York Mets medical director, said via USA TODAY Sports:

“There have been a lot of studies done and looked at variables about the ulnar ligament injuries. but the only issue that clearly stands out is velocity. Guys throwing harder will have higher incidents of injuries that ligament. Throwing harder really seems to make a big difference."

Injuries are up for MLB pitchers

He also added that a new practice technique may be at fault, too:

“The second thing is there’s a lot of debate over using weighted balls [in workouts]. Throwing those does increase velocity, but at what cost? If it’s not done effectively, it does increase incidents and injuries to the UCL.’’

If the epidemic continues, teams may be forced to change their approach to prevent injury.

