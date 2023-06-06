MLB continues to struggle with pitchers succumbing to elbow injuries. These are among the worst a pitcher can have because they often lead to Tommy John surgery. While that is no longer the death knell it used to be, it's certainly not ideal.
The surgery costs them a season or more and they're usually not the same when they return. Velocity suffers and there's a high risk of reinjuring the arm eventually.
These sort of injuries continue to pile up this season. Lots of arms have suffered serious injuries, which has left many wondering what's going on.
MLB fans seem to have the answer. They believe that the pitch clock might be at fault. There's also a theory that increasing velocities, with some pitchers throwing up to 105 miles per hour, are to blame.
Several pitchers have undergone Tommy John already this season. Robbie Ray, German Marquez and many others are now on the shelf. The rise in velocities and the desire for pitchers to reach those velocities may have contributed, at least in the eyes of the fans.
On the other hand, the rush to pitch may be at fault for the injuries, according to other fans. The pitch clock allows for 20 seconds between throws, which has forced some MLB pitchers to speed up. That could also be responsible.
Orthopedist says MLB velocity behind Tommy John rise
Top orthopedist Dr. David Altchek, who serves as the New York Mets medical director, said via USA TODAY Sports:
“There have been a lot of studies done and looked at variables about the ulnar ligament injuries. but the only issue that clearly stands out is velocity. Guys throwing harder will have higher incidents of injuries that ligament. Throwing harder really seems to make a big difference."
He also added that a new practice technique may be at fault, too:
“The second thing is there’s a lot of debate over using weighted balls [in workouts]. Throwing those does increase velocity, but at what cost? If it’s not done effectively, it does increase incidents and injuries to the UCL.’’
If the epidemic continues, teams may be forced to change their approach to prevent injury.