Alec Bohm Injury: Health update and expected recovery timetable for Phillies third baseman

Alec Bohm has missed the last few games for the Philadelphia Phillies due to a hamstring injury. Now, he's headed to the Injured List officially. He's just been placed on the 10-day IL, which means he's likely going to miss the next 10 games or more for the Phils.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Alec Bohm is going on the injured list with a hamstring injury.

More problems for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is going on the injured list with a hamstring injury. More problems for the Phillies. https://t.co/8Prz9HzdjJ

Drew Ellis from Triple A is called up to replace Alec Bohm on the roster. It remains to be seen exactly how the Phillies will construct their lineup in the absence of their starting first baseman, though.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It has been diagnosed as a left hamstring strain. These usually take a few weeks to recover from at minimum, so it could be July before Bohm returns to the lineup.

Philadelphia Phillies can ill afford Alec Bohm going on the IL

The reigning NL champions have been bad this year. They've floundered to a 25-30 start and are 7.5 games back of first. They're just 1.5 games up on the last-place Washington Nationals.

Alec Bohm is going down on the IL

Bohm was playing a lot of first base due to Rhys Hoskins' injury suffered in the spring. Now that the replacement is out, the Phillies are left without any good options.

The Phillies need to get it together and start stringing wins together to get back into the playoff race. Unfortunately, that task just got a lot more challenging.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies We deserve Alec Bohm We deserve Alec Bohm https://t.co/V4Gok2og1U

Stars Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber have struggled and now, there's even more pressure on all of them to play well. Can they turn it around while they wait for reinforcements to return?

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes