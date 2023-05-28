Trevor May has not had a good start to the season and that continued against the Seattle Mariners. He's had several mental health issues across his career and even a few physical health issues that have plagued him. The once valuable pitcher has seen his stock fall with the Oakland Athletics in his ninth big league season.
May pitched against the Mariners recently in back-to-back appearances. He suffered a blown save and the loss in the most recent and plunked two batters in the one before. The A's, who are on pace to lose the most games of all time, lost that game, too.
It's not been a good run for May, who has really fallen on hard times. His ERA has ballooned to over 8.00 and he has a startling -0.5 bWAR thus far. Nevertheless, he's developed a few fans over the years who have sympathized with his struggles.
Never has this been more apparent than in Seattle, where fans behind his bullpen did their best to make him feel better, chanting his name and cheering wildly for him as he sat in the bullpen.
MLB fans are touched by the gesture and are giving props to the Mariners' fan base. They're also looking forward to brighter days for May.
May has gone through it over the years and has been open about his struggles with anxiety. Being on the worst team of all time and not performing very well cannot be good for his mental health.
Still, it was nice to see fans take up for him and try to help him feel better- especially those of a rival. He appeared to have a genuine smile on his face, so perhaps their gesture hit home.
Where are the Seattle Mariners at in the AL West standings?
If anyone could have predicted that the Houston Astros would trail by multiple games at this point in the season, most would have expected the Seattle Mariners to be on top.
They were a playoff team who added Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and others this season, so they were expected to contend. Instead, they've limped to a 27-25 start and trail the surprising Texas Rangers by 6.5 games right now.