Seattle Mariners legends Edgar Martinez, Bret Boone, Tino Martinez and Norm Charlton to participate in 2023 MLB All-Star week

Edgar Martinez will be a highlight of the Seattle Mariners' hosting of the MLB All-Star Game this year. More than 20 Hall of Famers were invited to celebrate the weekend and an All-Star village will be set up with tons of baseball theme parks.
Martinez said via MLB.com:
“This is the only organization that I played for, and it became more than just a team that you play for. I have a big interest for the organization to move up.”
Other legends that will join Martinez include:
- Bret Boone
- Mike Cameron
- Tino Martinez
- Norm Charlton
- Mark McLemore
- Alvin Davis
- Jamie Moyer
- Freddy Garcia
- Jeff Nelson
- Franklin Gutierrez
- John Olerud
- Shigetoshi Hasegawa
- Harold Reynolds
- Willie Horton
- Arthur Rhodes
- Raul Ibañez
- Kazuhiro Sasaki
- Ruppert Jones
- Dave Valle
- Mark Langston
- Dan Wilson
- Randy Winn
Edgar Martinez added:
“There is an activity for all ages. ... It is like a theme park. So it's going to be fun for all the fans.”
Hosting the All-Star Game is a big deal and the Mariners legend is thrilled that the baseball world will have its eyes on Seattle alone that weekend:
“It is always great to showcase the city. The game is going to be televised all over the country and many other places, and a lot of people are going to come here to this city that they haven't been here probably and they're going to see how beautiful this city is and how great the people are here.”
T-Mobile Park will see the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby and all of the rest of the weekend's festivities.
Edgar Martinez is one of the most iconic Seattle Mariners of all time
Ichiro Suzuki. Felix Hernandez. Alex Rodriguez. The list goes on, but there is arguably no more iconic Seattle Mariner than Edgar Martinez. He spent his entire career there and went down in history.
In 2007, he was inducted to the team's own Hall of Fame before landing in the MLB Hall of Fame in 2019 after an illustrious career.