Seattle Mariners legends Edgar Martinez, Bret Boone, Tino Martinez and Norm Charlton to participate in 2023 MLB All-Star week

Edgar Martinez will be a highlight of the Seattle Mariners' hosting of the MLB All-Star Game this year. More than 20 Hall of Famers were invited to celebrate the weekend and an All-Star village will be set up with tons of baseball theme parks.

Martinez said via MLB.com:

“This is the only organization that I played for, and it became more than just a team that you play for. I have a big interest for the organization to move up.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Other legends that will join Martinez include:

Bret Boone

Mike Cameron

Tino Martinez

Norm Charlton

Mark McLemore

Alvin Davis

Jamie Moyer

Freddy Garcia

Jeff Nelson

Franklin Gutierrez

John Olerud

Shigetoshi Hasegawa

Harold Reynolds

Willie Horton

Arthur Rhodes

Raul Ibañez

Kazuhiro Sasaki

Ruppert Jones

Dave Valle

Mark Langston

Dan Wilson

Randy Winn

Seattle Mariners @Mariners Get ready for an unforgettable All-Star Week in Seattle!



Join us at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK for autographs sessions, games and chances to meet MLB Legends & former Mariners All-Stars. Tickets are just $10 with code PBPO, valid through Thursday. Get ready for an unforgettable All-Star Week in Seattle! Join us at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK for autographs sessions, games and chances to meet MLB Legends & former Mariners All-Stars. Tickets are just $10 with code PBPO, valid through Thursday.

Edgar Martinez added:

“There is an activity for all ages. ... It is like a theme park. So it's going to be fun for all the fans.”

Hosting the All-Star Game is a big deal and the Mariners legend is thrilled that the baseball world will have its eyes on Seattle alone that weekend:

“It is always great to showcase the city. The game is going to be televised all over the country and many other places, and a lot of people are going to come here to this city that they haven't been here probably and they're going to see how beautiful this city is and how great the people are here.”

T-Mobile Park will see the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby and all of the rest of the weekend's festivities.

Edgar Martinez is one of the most iconic Seattle Mariners of all time

Ichiro Suzuki. Felix Hernandez. Alex Rodriguez. The list goes on, but there is arguably no more iconic Seattle Mariner than Edgar Martinez. He spent his entire career there and went down in history.

Edgar Martinez is a Hall of Famer

In 2007, he was inducted to the team's own Hall of Fame before landing in the MLB Hall of Fame in 2019 after an illustrious career.

Poll : 0 votes