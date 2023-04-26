Create

What's behind Jarred Kelenic's dream start in 2023 MLB season? Mariners star finally living up to the hype

By Zachary Roberts
St. Louis Cardinals v Seattle Mariners
What's behind Jared Kelenic's dream start?

Jarred Kelenic has finally arrived. The former top prospect appeared to be on his way out from the Seattle Mariners after a disappointing start to his career. His rookie season saw a dismal -0.1 fWAR and a 55 wRC+. This year, he's already at 1.4 with an absurd 210 wRC+. For reference, Aaron Judge had a 212 wRC+ in 2022.

As a result of his poor season, he decided to revamp his swing. Over the off-season, he worked with Tim Laker, his former hitting coach with the Mariners. For the first four days of training, all the outfielder did was drills, hit off a tee and focus on movements rather than seeing velocity.

It has paid all the dividends. He is currently the league leader in wRC+, ahead of stars Mike Trout, Wander Franco, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Matt Olson, Judge and more.

He said via the Athletic that his swing instantly felt better:

“I’ll never forget the first swing."

From then on, he continued to work and get better over the off-season. Even the Mariners probably didn't expect an MVP-level season for Kelenic right off the bat. That's what they've received, though.

How has Jarred Kelenic's success translated for the Mariners?

Jarred Kelenic's blazing start has helped mask a disappointing start for the team. The Seattle Mariners sit at 11-12, three games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

Jarred Kelenic is on fire right now
Kelenic's counterparts haven't carried the load. The next best wRC+ aside from his 210 is Ty France's 127. That's a stark difference. Julio Rodriguez is at 107, so the Mariners have needed everything from Kelenic and more.

