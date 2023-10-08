Top 8 Hamstring Recovery Exercises to Heal an Injury Fast      

If you have a hamstring injury, such as a strain or tear, several hamstring recovery exercises can help heal it fast. Hamstring injuries are one of the most common injuries seen in athletes, and they occur in the tendons and muscles in the back of the thighs. They can be quite painful and even cause mobility issues and limit daily activities as well.

The good news is that recovery from a hamstring injury is completely possible with the help of proper rest and hamstring recovery exercises. The rehabilitation exercises mainly comprise stretching and strengthening moves solely created for the purpose of healing and regaining strength.

8 Best Hamstring Recovery Exercises

We have listed eight of the easiest and most effective exercises to recover from hamstring injury here:

1. Supine hamstring stretch

Hamstring recovery exercises include stretching and strengthening movements. (Image via Freepik/master1305)

This is one of the best hamstring recovery exercises that targets the entire muscles in and around the thighs while also enhancing their flexibility.

To do:

Lie on your back with your legs extended and then lift your right leg off the floor while holding it at your calf.

Point your toes up and slowly pull it towards your body until you feel a gentle stretch in your hamstrings. Repeat with your left leg.

2. Standing hamstring stretch

Standing hamstring stretch can ease a hamstring pull. (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

The standing hamstring stretch is the best exercise that’s sure to provide you with a full recovery from a hamstring pull. It’s considered one of the easiest hamstring recovery exercises that can be done anytime, anywhere.

To do:

Stand straight and then extend your right leg straight in front of you.

Slowly lean forward and grab your toes while bending at your hips and keeping your extended leg straight.

Repeat with your left leg. Make sure to maintain proper balance.

3. Seated hamstring stretch

Seated hamstring stretch can ease hamstring pain. (Image via Freepik/aleksandarlittlewolf)

If the standing hamstring stretch feels difficult, perform this another easy and productive recovery exercise. The seated hamstring stretch is great for people with balance and mobility issues associated with hamstring injuries.

To do:

Sit straight on the edge of your bed, sofa or chair.

Extend one leg straight out and try to grab your toes.

Make sure to keep your back straight. Repeat the exercise with the other leg.

4. Toe touches

Toe touches are an easy hamstring exercise. (Image via Freepik/jcomp)

Toe touches are also among some great hamstring recovery exercises that can help improve flexibility and strength of the hamstrings and calves and prevent future injuries in the legs. This exercise gently stretches the hamstrings and helps ease the pain.

To do:

Take a seated position on your bed or floor with both legs extended straight. Make sure your toes are pointing up.

Now, bend at your hips and reach your hands forward to grab your ankles. Maintain a straight back and do not over-push yourself.

Come back to the initial position and repeat.

5. Hamstring curls

Standing hamstring curl is an easy exercise. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Hamstring curls are another very effective recovery exercise that can help with mobility and balance, while also enhancing overall leg stability and strength.

To do:

Stand in front of a chair with both legs together.

Bend your right knee and pull your heel back towards your hips. Hold and then move your leg back to the initial position.

Now repeat the movement using your left leg.

6. Standing calf stretch

Standing calf stretch improves flexibility. (Image via Freepik/user18526052)

Stretching your calves can benefit the hamstrings, help manage pain and improve flexibility. This exercise can enhance blood flow to the hamstrings and improve range of motion as well.

To do:

Stand straight facing a wall and put your hands against it.

Now start with your right leg back with your heel on the ground and your left leg in the front. Now slowly lean towards the wall by pressing your hands against it until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings and back of your calves.

Hold and then switch legs to repeat.

7. Prone hip extensions

Leg lifts are an effective hamstring exercise. (Image via Freepik/diana.grytsku)

Prone hip extensions, or prone leg lifts, are one of the most important hamstring recovery exercises that not only work on the leg muscles but strengthen the lower back and glutes as well.

To do:

Lie down on your stomach with your legs extended out behind you. Keep your hands extended straight in the front.

Contract your thighs and hips and then slowly lift your right leg off the floor as high as you can. Bring your leg down and repeat the movement with your other leg.

8. Lunges

Lunges are an easy hamstring exercise. (Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

No hamstring recovery session is complete without lunges. Not only does this exercise stretch the hamstrings, but it works on almost every muscle in the lower body including the calves, quads, glutes, and hips.

To do:

Stand straight and take a huge step forward with your left leg.

Bend your right knee down in the back and dip your left leg towards the floor at the same time. Keep your hands in the front or place them on your waist.

Now stand back up to the start and repeat a few times before switching your legs.

If the aforementioned hamstring recovery exercises do not provide relief or aggravate pain, seek medical attention immediately.

Also, do not perform any kind of hamstring recovery exercises if you have extreme severe swelling or severe pain. If you find these movements difficult, talk to your physical therapist for modifications.