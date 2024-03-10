BCAA vs creatine: Which one should you take?

When it comes to sports nutrition, you will need BCAA and creatine, apart from the foods that you are consuming regularly. These are necessary when it comes to recovery, muscle growth, and performance. BCAA supplies us with the protein that we need for muscle building, while creatine gives us a boost at the gym during workouts.

However, do you have a clear idea of when to take them, which one to take, and what is the major difference between BCAA vs creatine? To understand this, we will have to break down both these amino acid types and analyze the science behind them.

What is Creatine?

BCAA vs Creatine: Use creatine as a pre-workout for more energy (Image by Freepik)

Creatine is a naturally occurring polypeptide that is formed with the help of three simple proteins. They are glycine, L~ methionine, and L~ arginine. Creatine in the form of creatine monohydrate exists naturally in the body and also plays a major role when it comes to producing Adenosine Triphosphate within the cells.

Once there is an increase in ATP, the human body gets more energy, especially when we do weight lifting or high-intensity training. It gives our muscles the surplus energy they need when we are sweating at the gym. One can take this product before or after workouts. We can even get it from tuna, chicken, beef, and other food products.

What is BCAA?

BCAA vs Creatine: Use BCAA for better muscle growth (Image by prostooleh on Freepik)

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) are the polypeptides that we need for better muscle growth and for building strength. This product includes three amino acids - valine, leucine, and isoleucine. It helps in improving muscle mass and athletic performance and is available in powder or capsule form. It can be taken before or after you start working out.

You can also get BCAA from fish, eggs, milk, nuts, beans, and other animal and plant-based protein sources.

BCAA vs creatine: The real difference

BCAA vs Creatine: Wondering which one to take? (Image by Freepik)

If you want to get enhanced energy and performance while working out, creatine is the product you should go for as it provides your muscles with added energy.

On the other hand, use BCAA if you want to recover quickly after a serious gym session, are interested in building serious muscle and mass, and are also looking to lose some weight.

Creatine gives your muscles energy, whereas BCAA helps your muscles grow and recover faster. You do not need to choose between the two, as they both benefit you, so taking them together makes a lot of sense.

Which one is better?

There is no final winner in the battle between BCAA vs creatine, as they both have different roles to play and are both champions in their respective fields. BCAA will help your muscles heal from soreness and creatine will give you a boost during your workouts, as you already know.

It ultimately depends on your goals and needs. If you’re trying to be a pro at muscle building and heavy lifting, you can choose BCAA. This power-packed supplement will also increase your metabolism and help you lose some weight. On the other hand, if you want to reduce fatigue and have power-packed training sessions, you can go for creatine.

Take these supplements 30 minutes before you start working out to get the best results. Remember to train hard, sleep well, and eat a nutritious meal, to look good and be in shape always.