When it comes to beginner exercise, you can do whatever it is you want, be it running a marathon or starting a morning routine. It's all about you and what's important to you. The only way you're going to achieve your goal is by doing the work—that's why we call it working out.

You don't have to join a gym or make expensive changes. These beginner exercises are meant for people who don't know where to start or are just getting started in exercising.

5 Exercises That Are Perfect for Beginners

Here are some workouts for beginners to get you started on the path to strength and wellness.

1) Glute Bridge

The bridge is an excellent beginner exercise to include in your warmup routine. It activates your core and posterior chain, which are the muscles in your backside.

How to do it?

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, arms extended by your sides.

Bracing your core, push through your feet to raise your bottom off the floor until your hips are fully extended, squeezing your glutes at the top.

Gently release and slowly return to the starting position.

2) Bodyweight Squats

Squats are a great way to strengthen your lower body. When you squat, you activate muscles like the hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes, and calf muscles. Deadlifts are another useful exercise for building strength in your lower body.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, your back straight, and your core engaged.

Then slowly bend your knees and hips as if you were sitting in a chair.

Squat down until your thighs are parallel with the floor, and stand again.

Repeat this movement for as many repetitions as you like.

3) Incline Push-Ups

Incline push-ups are a great beginner exercise to strengthen your upper body while working multiple muscle groups, including your anterior deltoids, pectoralis major, and triceps.

How to do it?

To do an incline push-up, place your hands on a bench, countertop, stability ball, or other elevated surface.

Hold your body in a high plank position, keeping your back and legs in a straight line.

Bend your elbows to lower your body until your upper arms are parallel to the floor; then push yourself back up.

4) Single-Leg Glute Bridge

The single-leg glute bridge is a variation of the glute bridge that targets muscle groups throughout your body, including your hamstrings, hip flexors, lower back muscles and gluteal muscles—including your gluteus maximus, medius, and minimus.

How to do it?

Lie face-up on the floor with your arms by your sides, palms down.

Bend both knees and keep your pelvis and spine in a neutral position.

Twist your upper body to one side, and raise one straightened leg toward the ceiling.

Keep your weight on the other foot, and press that heel into the floor.

With your upper back pressed against the ground, lift your hips until both legs are parallel to the floor.

5) Crunches

Crunches are a type of exercise that targets your abdominal muscles. Your rectus abdominis and obliques, which you can see in your mirror when you look at your six-pack, are the two most important muscles targeted by crunches.

How to do it?

Lie face-up on the floor with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and arms extended toward your head.

Lift your ribcage upward while curling your pelvis slightly forward.

Keep your spine straight and chin tucked in throughout this movement.

Begin by contracting your abdominal muscles.

Lift your shoulders off the floor while keeping your abs contracted.

Pause at the top of the movement, then slowly lower back to the starting position while maintaining tension on your abs.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

Workout Safety Tips

Before you start any beginner exercise program, talk with your doctor. You want to make sure that you learn proper technique and also understand how certain exercises will work for or against you based on your own unique needs. If an exercise causes pain, stop doing it immediately.

It's important to warm up and stretch before your workout, providing a gradual increase in blood flow to the muscles. Also, rest for 24 to 48 hours between training the same muscle groups. It takes that long for muscles to recover and rebuild.

Takeaway

If you're a beginner, there's no need to start off with a high-impact cardio workout every day. Starting with isometric exercises will ensure that you have proper form while also introducing you to the correct moves before increasing the difficulty. Start slowly and don't give up! It's easy to fall behind in your fitness routine, but if you start slow, you'll be on track to a healthy and active lifestyle.

Remember to warm up with 5-minute cardio exercises and stretches before exercising for 30 minutes or more. Work out for a few days a week and give yourself rest periods between workouts.

