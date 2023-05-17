Behavioral health v/s mental health: how their differences impact your well-being

We've all heard of mental health, but you may have also heard of behavioral health and wondered what it is and how it differs from mental health. The terms behavioral health and mental health are frequently used interchangeably, however, they are not always synonymous.

Mental health is solely concerned with a person's psychological state, whereas behavioral well-being includes not just a person's mental state but also their physical state as well.

Though behavioral and mental health overlap, it's crucial to grasp what distinguishes each and how they interact with each other.

It is important to take care of all aspects of your well-being. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Behavioral Health: What Is It?

These labels and categories are important for the recognition of their individual roles in our lives. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Behavioral health is an umbrella term that describes how your activities and habits affect your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Your food and drinking habits, workout routines, and compulsive behavior patterns are all examples of your behaviors.

A behavioral health practitioner, for example, might investigate the habits and lifestyle choices that may have been attributed to a patient's obesity.

This encompasses a wide range of healthcare services such as mental health services, psychiatric care, familial and marital counseling, and chronic disease management.

In an ideal world, healthy lifestyle choices such as a balanced diet, exercise, and sleep patterns result in the best balance of mental and physical health.

Poor habits, on the other hand, usually result in varying degrees of mental and physical well-being. Negative behaviors such as binge eating, poor cleanliness, irregular or insufficient sleep, and other compulsive behavior patterns are examples of such behaviors.

Behavioral health treatments have the same overall goals as any other discipline of medicine: to help patients live fuller, better lives.

According to studies, obtaining both behavioral health and primary care therapy in integrated settings leads to more effective and long-lasting outcomes for patients.

Difference Between Behavioral Health and Mental Health

The distinction is important only for you to understand the uniqueness they both offer. (Image via Pexels/ Jack Sparrow)

The distinction between these two may not be totally evident. To comprehend behavioral and mental health, it's necessary to realize their interdependence. Here are some common differences between the two:

1) Definition

Mental health is a person's mental and emotional state, which can be influenced by biological characteristics, life events, and family history.

Behavioral health, on the other hand, covers a broader variety of difficulties, such as mental health issues, chemical dependency, and other behaviors that affect a person's overall health, such as how they eat, exercise, and sleep schedules.

2) Categorisation

Mental health is frequently grouped within behavioral wellness. Mental health is a subset of the latter since it includes the emotional and mental aspects of a person's health, which can impact and be influenced by their behaviors and decisions.

A 2018 study, for example, discovered that positive mental health characteristics such as high self-esteem projected more favourable behavioral results amongst low-income inner-city kids.

Another example that explores this relationship is that sleep deprivation has physical as well as mental implications. Inadequate sleep, according to research, increases the likelihood of feeling regular mental anguish.

3) Importance

No health is greater in comparison to the other. (Image via Pexels/ Samson Katt)

Behavioral wellness is crucial because it considers the entire picture, which includes mental health. It investigates how a single activity can be both a cause and an effect, with repercussions across numerous health areas.

The relationship between behavioral and mental health disorders, as well as how the two manifest or do not manifest, differs from patient to patient.

4) Disorders

Mental illnesses and behavioral disorders frequently co-occur, and both conditions can affect a person at the same time. Multiple behavioral specialists are recommended in these cases to address the patient's distinct issues. This strategy is more likely to provide long-term, beneficial effects.

Several poor mental health ailments arise from biological rather than behavioral factors. Some influences, such as brain chemistry, are under human control, while others, such as genetic makeup, are not.

Medication and Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy can frequently help relieve acute symptoms. Other treatments, such as learning how to think more positively about one's mental condition, can also assist people in coping.

When addressing treatment modalities such as therapy, mental and behavioral health are frequently mentioned. Understanding the distinction between mental and behavioral health illnesses will help you decide what measures to take next if you decide to seek therapy.

Getting support or therapy for mental or behavioral issues is usually an important aspect of controlling symptoms or healing. Depending on the mental health problem, treatment may include psychotherapy, medication, or a combination of the two.

Behavioral health treatment frequently entails addressing the root causes of these bad habits and may include behavioral treatments delivered by a behavioral health expert.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

