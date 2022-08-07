Ben Affleck’s Diet and Workout Routine for Batman

Ben Affleck is a well-known American filmmaker and actor with various accolades such as the Golden Globe Awards, the Academy Awards and the Volpi Cup. He also owns a production company called Pearl Street Films and a nonprofit organisation that's advocacy-based, known as the Eastern Congo Initiative.

Affleck has played one of the most popular characters in the DC universe - Batman - which he absolutely nailed. He trained with his longtime fitness trainer Walter Norton Junior. Affleck worked extremely hard day in and day out, as he was aware that the audience's expectations of the character would also revolve around how he looked physically.

To prepare for this role, Affleck focused not only on muscle gain but also on physical and mental health to play the character effectively on screen. So, let's look at the diet and workout routine Ben Affleck adopted for Batman.

Ben Affleck's Workout Routine for Batman

Norton constantly modified and created a new workout regimen for Affleck with goals that targeted each muscle group throughout the body relentlessly. His workout routine emphasised adding muscle mass and building strength to the body, as the bat suit worn by the actor weighed about 75 pounds.

Affleck's major goal while working out was to build muscles in the body without losing too much weight, and he kept the cardio workout to a minimum. Norton saus that Affleck started his workout with cardio exercises for about 10-15 minutes and did not exceed that. They included exercises such as bike sprints and elliptical exercises.

Affleck went through tough and strenuous heavyweight workouts to bulk up. They included both free weight-based and bodyweight exercises. They comprised exercises such as Farmer’s Walk, cable rows, planks, lunges, heavily loaded carries and dumbbell curls. He worked out for about two hours every day, which was essentially divided into three blocks, to get a ripped body.

The first block consisted of warm-ups and movement exercises. It involved inchworms, calf stretches, Spiderman, planks, rumble rollers and elliptical workouts.

Block two of the workout routine focused on strengthening and training the body. It included exercises such as Shoulder Bridge, pull-ups, half kneeling rows, hanging knees up, dumbbell Farmer's Walk and back bridge.

Block three of the workout routine emphasised on building strength and fitness of the body. It included exercises such as goblet squats, bike sprints, seated row handles, alternating dumbbell curls, lateral squats and V grip pull downs.

Norton constantly modified and changed these exercises to keep the muscles guessing and to target all the muscles effectively.

There were some crucial and critical exercises Affleck always went through, such as pull-ups and chin-ups. These basic exercises helped him with both the physical strength and muscle mass for Batman.

Ben Affleck's Diet for Batman

Ben Affleck worked with nutritionist Rehan Jaladi to get in the shape of Batman. They designed a diet that was very specific to the nutritional needs of the actor. Carbs were minimised, and the intake of sodium was restricted while dairy products were avoided. His small intake of carbs came from healthy sources, such as brown rice, oatmeal and leafy vegetables.

Breakfast

Affleck's breakfast usually involved egg whites with banana and oatmeal. That helped him stay energised and get on with the day.

Lunch

His lunch usually consisted of lean proteins such as grilled chicken breast and cooked sweet potato.

Dinner

Affleck's dinner generally included lean proteins, such as baked chicken breast or grilled salmon along with steamed Brussels sprouts and broccoli.

Snacks

Affleck usually had healthy snacks in between meals to keep him satiated. They ranges from unsalted almonds and apples to protein bars. He also had a protein shake in the morning before breakfast to go through an intense workout routine.

Bottom Line

Ben Affleck is certainly one of the most well-known icons in Hollywood who has inspired millions of people.

His portrayal of the iconic character in Batman garnered a lot of praise, especially for his physical transformation. Even in his 40s, he was not afraid to undergo a rigorous diet and workout routine for the movie.

In an interview, Affleck said that he has control over how he looks physically. If he fails in a role, it shouldn't be something he had control over and could have been prevented easily. So he kept no stone unturned to bulk up and strengthen his body for Batman.

Ben Affleck has shown that you can achieve your dream body with hard work and consistency.

