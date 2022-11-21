Bench Press Pyramid – What Is It, How To Do It, and Common Mistakes

If you’ve ever wondered about or come across the term bench press pyramid, this is where you’ll get to know what it is.

You will also get to know how to do it and the common mistakes most make when doing it for the first time.

What is a bench press pyramid?

A bench press pyramid is a chest workout which follows the principles of a pyramid workout routine. A pyramid workout is one where you do consecutive sets where the weight load goes up while the reps fall and vice versa.

It’s also known as a triangle workout if you’re only doing an ascending pyramid or a descending pyramid. However, it’s usually known as a pyramid if you’re doing both ascending and descending.

Ascending pyramid

The ascending pyramid is where you increase the load and decrease the reps with each passing set.

Descending pyramid

The descending pyramid is where you decrease the load and increase the reps with each passing set.

A bench press pyramid is a chest workout routine that follows a pyramid structure. You will be performing bench presses using an ascending pyramid set followed by a descending pyramid set.

The bench press pyramid helps you with applying the principles of hypertrophy by focusing on volume and intensity.

Common mistakes during a bench press pyramid

When you’re doing the set, you should be aware of some common mistakes to ensure you’re able to reap all the possible benefits from the exercise:

Do not go too heavy

As it’s at least six sets, if not more, you should not go too heavy. In fact, you should ideally be doing between 6-10 reps for the pyramid set, as going too heavy can exhaust your muscles faster.

If your muscles are too fatigued, you will not be able to complete the sets. Even if you do, it’s possible that your reps could be either incomplete or in poor form.

Focus on your form

Every workout you do should always be done in the correct form. Even when you’re doing multiple sets, your form shouldn’t break. If not, you could be putting yourself in harm’s way. Therefore, use a lighter weight, if required, but ensure that you’re not breaking form during any of the sets.

Take a break

A pyramid workout set is not a drop set. You don't need to do the sets one after the other. You can take a break, and let your muscles relax (slightly though, you don’t want the pump to completely vanish), before resuming the remaining sets.

Have someone spot you

In a bench press pyramid, the pectoral muscles become tired after a point. To ensure that you’re able to complete the last few reps towards the end of your sets, you should ask someone to spot you. That helps with finishing the reps, and as a result, allows the muscles to reach complete burnout.

Bottom Line

This exercise is an important tool for bodybuilding. However, it’s not the only one. You need to be able to actively add variations to your routine to constantly keep the muscles 'confused'.

If the muscles get too used to a movement, the growth gets staggered, and you won’t see improvement at the rate you wish to.

