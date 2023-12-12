Benefits of eating garlic at night: Top 9 advantages to know about 

Did you know that there are several benefits of eating garlic at night? Well, yes. From improving sleep and reducing the risk of cancer to managing hypertension and treating colds and flu, garlic offers numerous incredible health benefits when eaten at night.

Garlic is a staple ingredient in the kitchen as it’s a versatile herb added in a variety of recipes, including soups, salads, curries, vegetables and more. It is a great source of vitamins A, B and C and is also loaded with essential minerals such as calcium, phosphorous, copper, iron, and more.

Keep on reading as we discuss some of the best benefits of eating garlic cloves at night.

Top 9 benefits of eating garlic at night

Here are the nine best benefits of eating garlic at night:

1. Provides insomnia relief

Provides insomnia relief (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

One of the most incredible benefits of eating garlic at night is insomnia relief. It is believed that eating a clove of garlic before sleeping can improve the quality of sleep and fight insomnia.

That’s because garlic contains allicin, a sulfurous compound touted for relaxing the mind and brain.

2. Helps provide relief from colds and flu

Provides relief from cold and flu (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Relieving colds and flu is also among some of the most known benefits of eating garlic at night. The essential vitamins in garlic ease the symptoms of cold and provide great relief.

The antibacterial properties in garlic, on the other hand, help unblock nasal passage and open up blocked ears as well.

3. Improves immunity

Improves immunity (Image via Pexels/Photo by Andrea Piacquadio)

The benefits of eating garlic at night include boosting the immune system. Garlic is loaded with antiviral properties that keep the immune system functioning at its best, thereby preventing all kinds of illnesses and diseases.

4. Manages cholesterol level

Manages cholesterol level (Image via Pexels/Cats Coming)

If you have cholesterol issues, eating garlic, particularly at night can help manage it. That’s because garlic prevents the build-up of plaque in the arteries and keeps the heart functioning well.

This, as a result, reduces the risks of a variety of heart diseases, including stroke, heart attack, and more.

5. Reduces the risks of cancer

Prevents cancer risk (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

The benefits of eating garlic at night include reducing the risks of cancer as well. That’s because garlic is rich in anti-cancer properties that prevent the risks of a variety of cancers, including colon cancer, stomach cancer, pancreas cancer, breast cancer, and more.

6. Eases the symptoms of arthritis

Eases symptoms of arthritis (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Several studies have shown that the anti-inflammatory properties of garlic can ease symptoms associated with arthritis such as inflamed muscles and joints.

Medical experts also believe that consuming garlic can prevent arthritis from damaging the cartilage.

7. Reduces high blood pressure

Reduces high blood pressure (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Garlic is also said to be very effective in relieving uncomfortable symptoms of high blood pressure, including chest pain, nausea, headaches, dizziness, anxiety and more.

Studies suggest that garlic improves blood circulation in the body and prevents heart diseases by keeping blood pressure in check. Regular consumption improves the functioning of the liver and bladder as well.

8. May aid in weight loss

Aids in weight loss. (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Eating garlic at night for weight loss is also considered one of the best benefits of this spice. According to some studies, garlic has certain essential compounds that may help reduce body fat and overall weight, thereby making you look much slimmer and fitter.

Garlic contains fibre, magnesium, and vitamins like B6 and C, which are all known for their weight management properties.

9. Good for skin

Good for skin health (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Reducing acne and clearing up the skin are also some of the incredible benefits of eating garlic at night. The antioxidant and antibacterial properties of garlic help reduce acne-causing bacteria and keep the skin clear and healthy.

So, as you can see, the benefits of eating garlic at night are numerous. It can keep blood pressure in check, reduce the risks of cancer, improve bone health and keep the skin healthy, too.

However, to ensure consuming garlic is safe for you, make sure to use it in moderation as excessive consumption can lead to certain side effects. These may include heartburn, diarrhea, upset stomach, and more. Also, don’t forget to brush your teeth after consuming garlic to prevent bad breath.