Benefits of ground flaxseed: 6 advantages of adding flaxseed to your diet

From supporting a healthy weight to reducing the risk of some cancers, the benefits of ground flaxseed are many.

Health experts recommend ground flaxseed over the whole variety because the ground form is easy on the stomach and gets digested fast. Whereas, whole flaxseed can take some time to pass through the intestine and may be left undigested as well.

In this article, we discuss some of the most notable health benefits of ground flaxseed and how you can use it in your recipes.

What are the benefits of ground flaxseed?

Here are six health benefits of ground flaxseed along with a few easy ways to add it to your everyday diet.

1. It may prevent the risk of cancers

One of the most notable benefits of ground flaxseed is its ability to reduce the risk of some cancers. Studies suggest that flaxseed has a great protective effect against prostate, colon, and breast cancer, respectively.

This is due to the fact that flaxseed contains lignans - an important plant compound that is quite popular for its cancer-fighting properties. Surprisingly, flaxseeds have 75 to 800 times more lignans compared to other plant foods.

Flaxseed powder may prevent some cancers. (Photo via Pexels/Vie Studio)

2. It may reduce inflammation

The health benefits of ground flaxseed also include reducing inflammation. Two major components in flaxseed, lignans and ALA may help reduce inflammation in the body and prevent certain diseases such as asthma, diabetes, obesity, Parkinson’s and more.

Studies suggest that flaxseed may help block pro-inflammatory agents and keep illness at bay.

3. It may prevent cardiovascular disease

Among some popular benefits of ground flaxseed is also its ability to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Studies suggest that plant omega-3s in flaxseed may help the cardiovascular system in its functioning by reducing inflammation and managing the heartbeat. Additionally, the omega-3s may help with managing blood pressure as well.

In fact, medical experts suggest that a diet rich in flaxseed omega-3s can potentially help prevent blockage of the arteries and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

It promotes cardiovascular health. (Photo via Pexels/Puwadon Sang-ngern)

4. It may help with weight loss

Ground flaxseed may also be useful in helping you lose weight. It can be easily added to your weight loss diet and can be consumed regularly. The high amount of soluble fiber in flaxseed has been shown to be very effective at managing cravings and hunger, thereby promoting weight loss.

Several studies also suggest that flaxseed promotes weight loss, particularly in obese and overweight people.

5. It may prevent diabetes

Preventing diabetes is also among some great health benefits of ground flaxseed. Studies show that regular consumption of lignans in flaxseed can improve blood sugar levels and help you manage diabetes.

Flaxseed may help manage diabetes. (Photo via Pexels/PhotoMIX Company)

6. It may help with hot flashes in menopausal women

Ground flaxseed may also help manage hot flashes in menopausal women. Several studies have shown that the intake of at least two tablespoons of ground flaxseed every day can ease symptoms of hot flashes and help you manage them easily. Flaxseed can also reduce the intensity of hot flashes in menopausal women.

How can you use ground flaxseed?

Flaxseed is the most versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of ways and added to a variety of recipes. Here are a few ways to add ground flaxseed to your diet:

sprinkle it over your oatmeal or cereal for added flavor and fiber benefits

add it to your breakfast smoothies

sprinkle it over your salads

add it to your cookies, muffins and other dessert recipes

add it to your veggies to make it even healthier

You can use ground flaxseed in a variety of dishes. (Photo via Pexels/Julia Filirovska)

Who should not use flaxseed?

While ground flaxseed is safe for consumption for all, any form of flaxseed should not be consumed by pregnant women as it may lead to certain complications. Also, breastfeeding women should avoid using flaxseed or consult their doctors first before adding it to their diet.

You must also keep in mind that ground flaxseed is rich in fiber and increasing your intake too quickly can cause digestive problems such as bloating and gas. Additionally, it may interact with several medications, including antiplatelet and blood thinner medications.