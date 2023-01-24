Best Ankle-Strengthening Exercises That Will Prevent Injuries and Improve Performance

Ankle-strengthening exercises tend to be highly beneficial for your joints as well as the overall functioning of the body. It is also good for athletes to reduce the risks associated with ankle sprains.

In this article, we will discuss the best ankle-strengthening exercises that you can incorporate into your routine to improve overall performance and prevent injuries.

Ankle stability exercises (Image via Pexels/Mart productions)

Best Ankle-Strengthening Exercises to Prevent Injury and Improve Performance

1. Ankle Circles

Ankle circles are amongst the simple and dynamic ankle-strengthening exercises which help in improving the range of motion as well as mobility of the joint. This exercise also helps in effectively stretching your ankles.

How to do ankle circles?

You can perform this exercise in a seated manner on the ground or by being seated on a chair. Lift one leg with the same foot flexes. Now start moving your ankle in a circular motion by bringing your toes to the right side, downward, left side, and back to the initial position.

Repeat this about 10 times before moving it in an anti-clockwise direction. Repeat the same with another ankle.

2. Standing Heel Raises

Standing heels tend to be amongst the dynamic ankle-strengthening exercises which both stretch and strengthen your ankles. It also helps in stretching your hamstrings.

How to do standing heel raises?

Start this exercise as normal with your feet positioned apart at the hip distance. Go on your toes by slowly lifting your heels. With control, lower your body back to the ground. Repeat. Make sure these movements are in complete control.

3. Squats Jump

Amongst other ankle-strengthening exercises, squat jumps are also one of the most efficient ones. They also strengthen your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

How to do squat jumps?

Begin this exercise in a straight standing position with a good posture of your body and feet positioned apart at the hip distance. Slowly squat to the ground before jumping straight into the air. As you land on the ground, assume the squatting position. Repeat.

4. Resistance Band Exercise

This is also among the efficient ankle-strengthening exercises that significantly improve the range of motion along with building strength in your ankles.

How to do resistance band exercises?

Begin this exercise in a straight posture seated position on the floor with both your legs extended to the front. Loop a resistance band around the ball on one foot. Begin with your toes angled straight upwards before pointing them away from your body.

Repeat a few times before bringing your toes towards the shin for a few repetitions. Next, rotate your toes sidewards before rotating them inwards to the midline of your body. Repeat on the opposite leg.

5. Ankle Alphabet

The ankle alphabet is also amongst the effective ankle-strengthening exercises that build strong legs as well as improve the range of motion.

How to do the ankle alphabet?

You can perform this exercise either in a seated manner on the ground with your knees bent or on the chair. Slightly raise one leg off the ground and begin drawing the alphabet letters with your foot. Make all the letters of the alphabet with one foot before repeating them on the other side.

What are Ankle Rehab Exercises?

Ankle sprains tend to be common injuries that can turn into life-long problems if not treated properly. Repeated sprains for some people can often cause long-term joint weakness and pain.

Ankle rehab exercises are performed to ensure that your ankle is completely healed while making sure that the injury does not appear again.

Ankle rehab exercises can be started by simply walking with crutches and later on performing a range of motion exercises. These exercises can be done anywhere, however, in case of serious injury, consult a medical professional.

Ankle stability exercises (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

The aforementioned article discusses some of the best ankle-strengthening exercises that you can incorporate into your workout routine. These ankle stability exercises will help in building flexibility, strength, and balance along with enhancing the overall function of the joints. It is recommended to perform these ankle-strengthening exercises at least three times a week.

