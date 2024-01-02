Best cardio boxing workout regimen you need to know

Cardio boxing workout regimen is a mix of typical boxing training movements such as sparring and shadow boxing, as well as blows delivered to a punching bag. It is intended to be done in sequences similar to aerobics courses that have a predominantly cardio training effect.

Most people are unaware that aerobic boxing constitutes a full-body workout. A 45-minute workout not only allows you to burn as many as 1,000 calories every day, but it also allows you to have fun while doing it.

Combining cardio activities like boxing with regular strength training may have a synergistic impact, allowing you to maximize calorie burn, boost your body's fat-burning possibility, and more efficiently reach your weight loss goals.

Here's a detailed look at the cardio boxing workout regimen:

Cardio Boxing Workout Regimen

1) Skipping rope

Skipping has long been a popular boxing cardio workout for boxers throughout the sport's history.

Jumping rope is an excellent approach to increasing boxing fitness and can be used as a warm-up or cool-down.

Benefits of cardio boxing workout regimen (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

2) Battle ropes

As long as they are used correctly, battle ropes can be an excellent tool for training a boxer.

To elevate the heart rate, use combat ropes with proper form at elevated intensities for 20–30 second attempts, keeping workouts diverse and changing throughout.

Cardio boxing workout regimen (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Ivan)

3) Straight-punch burpees

Burpees are among the most powerful full-body motions for burning fat and training the entire body. Still, you can feel them while you do them.

Set a three-nanosecond round timer to perform the straight punch burpee workout. Perform 20 consecutive punches with your hands interspersed. Do a burpee as well.

Best cardio boxing workout regimen (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by bruno)

4) Assault bikes

The assault bike requires a lot of energy from your body. As you peddle using an assault air bike, you will be engaging several of your body muscles.

This approach promotes their growth by utilizing resistance and altering the manner in which they are typically used in a standard workout.

Importance of cardio boxing workout regimen (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by tima)

5) High knees

Place your feet hip-width apart. Bring one leg up towards the chest at a time. Aim to have your elevated knee aligned with your hip so that your thigh is parallel to the floor.

Continue alternating as rapidly as you can. Swing your arms like you're sprinting. Remember to rest lightly on your feet's balls and heels to propel your knees upward.

Benefits of cardio boxing workout regimen(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by coco)

6) HIIT workouts

Incorporating high-intensity interval training into your boxing workout programme is the ideal method to burn more calories and nourish your body properly. HIIT mixes aerobic and anaerobic workouts to generate calorie burn that lasts for hours after a workout.

Cardio boxing addresses both of these issues. It places you in an aerobic condition for around one-third of your workout and an anaerobic one for the other two-thirds, allowing you to increase your pace, burn more calories, and develop those muscles.

Top cardio boxing workout regimen (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

7) Running

For years, boxers have employed 'roadwork' to get into peak physical form.

If you've never run regularly before, we recommend you to begin slowly and gradually increase your distance. Once you've reached a certain threshold, undertaking higher-intensity runs and covering more ground might help your cardio.

Running, in addition to improving your cardio fitness, can help you lose weight and retain a positive attitude. Running is excellent boxing cardio training for beginners since it is simple to get started and provides immediate results.

Best cardio boxing workout regimen (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by barbara)

8) Hand weights

Beginners should avoid using hand weights. They are frequently used by more experienced boxers to add resistance during shadowboxing training.

Pick up a set of one-pound hand weights if you've mastered good punching mechanics and want to make shadowboxing more difficult.

Cardio boxing workout regimen (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

While it may appear frightening if you've never tried it previously, boxing is simply adaptable to any fitness level.

Plus, with so many free workouts available, it's simple to experiment at home. So don't be afraid to incorporate boxing into your workout programme.