Should You Exercise If You Have Knee Pain? Here Are 7 Best Cardio Exercises for Bad Knees You Must Try Out!

When your knees are in continual discomfort or don't perform as well as they once did, it can have a wide range of consequences. Even the most basic actions, such as climbing stairs or getting out of the car, can be difficult with chronic knee issues.

Exercise may be the last thing on your mind if you have knee discomfort. And you're not alone: according to specialists, only 13% of men and 8% of women with knee osteoarthritis get the required amount of weekly activity. However, exercise may be the most beneficial thing you can do for your knees.

Low-impact cardio exercise for bad knees is all about putting the pressure of cardio on other parts of your body. These exercises could benefit everyone, including those who do not have poor knees.

Exercise is an effective treatment for knee pain, but it must be the proper type of exercise.

Must try cardio exercises for bad knees

Fear of further pain and injury discourages many pain sufferers from exercising, despite the fact that many conditions will improve with various types of exercise.

Cardio exercises for bad knees are an excellent place to begin. It is one of the most effective ways to strengthen your lower body, raise your heart rate, and lose weight.

However, if you have a knee injury, you should get medical guidance before beginning any type of exercise, including those that are generally safe for poor knees.

Check out this list of the 7 best cardio exercises for bad knees:

1) Step touches

The workout begins with simple exercises that become increasingly difficult as time goes on. Here are the steps to do the step touches correctly:

Take a step to the right, arms out to the sides.

Bring the left foot next to the right, contact the floor, and then step to the left with the left leg.

This is not a side lunge or squat; keep your legs somewhat straight.

To warm up the body, continue to stride to the right and left, making the steps wider and the arms bigger.

Rep for another 60 seconds.

2) Low impact jumping jacks

Jump jacks with little impact add a little more intensity. This is one of the best additions to cardio exercises for bad knees.

Here are the steps to follow to do low impact jumping jacks:

Extend your right foot to the right while turning slightly on your left foot to face the left side of the room. Swing the right arm up at the same time.

To begin, take a step back and pivot to the right, extending the left leg and raising the left arm.

Alternate sides for another 60 seconds.

3) Lying leg raise

A leg raise while lying down does not have much impact on your knees. Hence, it is a great inclusion in cardio exercises for bad knees. Follow the below given steps to do the lying leg raise properly:

Take a seat on your bed. Maintain a bent healthy leg and a straight affected leg.

Slowly elevate your injured leg off the bed by tightening your thigh muscles. If the injured limb is in line with a good leg, stop elevating it.

Hold for 5 seconds before slowly lowering your leg.

4) Stability ball knee lifts

It's fun to add a new tool to the mix for some variation in cardio exercises for bad knees. Follow the below given steps to do the stability ball knee lifts:

Get your stability ball ready.

March holding it in both hands, like you did with the workout ball.

Begin by lifting the medical ball straight up and contacting the right knee with the medicine ball.

Lower and repeat with the left knee for 60 seconds, alternating sides.

5) Sitting march

Sitting march helps in reducing the pain in knees. It does not put much stress on your knees. Hence, it is great to include it in the cardio exercises for bad knees.

Here are the steps to do the sitting march properly:

Take a seat in a comfortable chair. Make sure your feet are flat on the ground.

Slowly lift your injured leg off the floor and gently place it down.

Repeat with the opposite leg.

To complete one set, repeat this procedure 10 times.

6) Side leg lifts

Leg raises to the side are a versatile workout and a great inclusion in cardio exercises for bad knees. This technique is low-impact and may be done at any time and in any location. Here are the steps to follow to do the side leg lifts:

For added support, stand next to a chair or a wall.

Lift the left leg to the side, flexing the foot.

Maintain a straight and aligned hip, knee, and foot.

Lift the leg without leaning forward in the body.

Lower the weight and repeat ten times. Perform 1–3 sets on each leg.

7) Wall squats

Wall squats can be included in cardio exercises for bad knees. Your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves are targeted. Here are the steps to follow to do the wall squats correctly:

Back against the wall, feet shoulder-width apart, shoulders rolled back, and chest raised.

Slide your body down and into a sitting position, keeping your back on the wall. Take a step forward and reposition your legs for balance and support.

Keep your hands in front of you outstretched. You can also use them as support against the wall.

Relax after 10 seconds in this stance.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried some of these cardio workout? Yes, and loved it! No. But, I will start 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy