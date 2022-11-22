As you might already know, losing belly fat isn't easy, no matter how many Pilates and crunches you do. The key is to tone the abs not only with Pilates and crunches, but also by doing core-based exercises.

The following core-based exercises can help strengthen the deep abdominal muscles and burn more belly fat — along with total body fat.

Best Core Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

Alternate between these five exercises and other types of exercise every other day. If you experience pain in your neck, shoulders, or back while doing these belly fat-loss exercises, stop immediately, and consult a doctor. Let's get started:

1) Half-Burpee

A half-burpee is easier than a regular burpee, making it a great choice for beginners or people looking to increase their muscle strength. Burpees are great for burning calories, losing belly fat, increasing metabolism and building strong muscles.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and place your hands on the floor in front of your feet.

Jump back into a high plank position with your upper and lower body forming a straight line, and jump your feet back toward your hands.

Repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions.

2) Toe Touch

Toe touches are a great way to stretch the lower body. You can do them while standing or lying down, and they can help keep your muscles limber and healthy.

How to do it?

Lie on your back on the floor with your legs straight and arms forward by your sides.

Crunching up, reach towards your toes with your hands.

Your head, shoulders, and upper back should come off the ground when doing a toe touch.

Lower yourself, and repeat the exercise.

Do 8-12 repetitions for three sets.

3) High Knee

High knees are a fun exercise that can burn calories, strengthen the abdominal muscles, and improve cardiovascular endurance.

How to do it?

Start by standing with your feet hip-distance apart.

Lift your right knee as high as it goes, and raise your left arm.

Quickly switch sides so that your left knee is up before your right foot lands on the floor.

Keep alternating sides for as long as you want to keep going.

4) Squat Jump

Squat jumps can help you get in shape and burn calories quickly. They also help improve strength and may make you quicker when playing sports.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width, and squat down till your thighs are just a bit higher than your knees.

Push through the balls of your feet to straighten your legs, and lift off the floor.

Land on the balls of your feet with soft, bent knees, and return to the classic squat position.

5) Side Plank

Side planks are a fabulous core exercise, as they strengthen the muscles and tone the shoulders, legs, and obliques. Not only do they help burn calories and shrink belly fat, but they can also help with lower back pain.

How to do it?

Lie on your side with one leg straight and the other bent upward at 45 degrees.

Bend your arm so that it's directly under your shoulder, and push it into the floor as you lift your hips.

Squeeze your butt as hard as you can, drawing in your belly button.

Drive your elbow towards your toes.

Other Ways to Lose Belly Fat

While it's important to increase overall activity and add new exercises to your daily routine, the most effective way to lose weight is by controlling calorie intake and making healthy food choices.

The best way to slim down is to follow a healthy meal plan that includes lots of fiber, healthy fats, and protein in controlled portions. Furthermore, creating an overall calorie deficit is important for losing weight.

Creating an awareness of both hunger and fullness can help you control portion sizes and prevent overeating, especially unhealthy foods like cookies, chips, and ice cream.

Takeaway

Fortunately, there are many core-based exercises you can do to help get a flat belly. If you're new to exercise, remember that consistency is key when it comes to getting results. Aim for three to five days a week of core-focused activities, and you should start seeing results.

The bottom line is that there are many variables when it comes to belly fat loss and health. Exercise and diet play a key part, but you should make sure that your eating plan is healthy, balanced, and well thought-out.

