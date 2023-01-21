Best Cornstarch Substitutes for Cooking and Baking

Cornstarch substitutes can be used for regular cooking and baking in case you cannot find them in the market.

The starch powder is extracted from corn kernels by removing all of their outer bran and germ. Cornstarch is often used as a thickener for stews, soups, and gravies. When starch is heated, it thickens and forms a gel-like substance in the presence of water.

Cornstarch is gluten-free and can be used to cook and bake various dishes. However, several other flours can also be used in cooking if cornstarch is not available. In this article, we will you the best cornstarch substitutes to try out at home.

What Is Cornstarch?

In general, starch is a white, granular, organic compound that's produced by all green plants.

The starch-rich endosperm is a soft, white, tasteless powder that's insoluble in cold water. Starch molecules can be found in two forms: amylose and amylopectin. The former is a linear chain, while the latter is a branched chain compound.

When heated, cornstarch can form a gel-like substance. Cornstarch substitutes can also have somewhat similar thickening properties.

Cornstarch versus Corn Flour

Corn flour is a whole substance produced by grinding corn kernels and is similar to any other flour, while cornstarch is produced only from the inner endosperm.

The outer shell and husk are completely removed from the kernel. Corn flour is also used for cooking and baking, but cornstarch is usually preferred by the food industry. Whole corn flour is also among the cornstarch substitutes.

Cornstarch Substitutes to Consider

You can try out these ingredients for cooking and baking:

1) Wheat Flour

Wheat can be ground into a fine powder and used for cooking and baking. Wheat is among the fiber-rich foods that can be used to thicken food items.

2) Arrowroot

Arrowroot is second among the cornstarch substitutes. It's a starchy flour extracted from the roots of plants of the Maranta genus. Arrowroot also forms a clear gel when mixed with water, so it's preferred to thicken clear gravies and soup. It contains more fiber than cornstarch.

3) Potato Starch

Potato starch can also be used for baking and cooking. It's gluten-free, as it's not a grain. It has a bland flavor and can be used in any recipe. Potato starch is versatile and does not affect the flavor or taste of any dish.

4) Tapioca Starch

Tapioca starch is third among the cornstarch substitutes. It's a processed starch extracted from Cassava, native to South America. Being a root vegetable, it's also gluten-free in nature. Tapioca starch also forms a gel-like substance that can be used to thicken gravies and soups. It can also be used in cooking and baking.

5) Rice Flour

Rice flour is quite common in Asian cooking and is among the best cornstarch substitutes. It's gluten-free and is made from finely ground rice. Rice flour is ideal for people suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, and other intestinal issues.

6) Psyllium husk

It's commonly used as a fiber supplement to relieve the symptoms of constipation. Psyllium husk can also be used as a starch substitute in cooking and baking. It's a low-carb food that can help you with weight loss.

Substitute for Cornstarch in Baking

You can use any of the cornstarch substitutes mentioned above for baked goods. However, the amount of flour required in a particular recipe can vary due to the varying amounts of amylose and amylopectin. You can experiment with these substitutes as long as it's working for your recipes.

Can I Use Flour Instead of Cornstarch?

Yes, flour also contains starch and can be used as an ingredient for baking and cooking. Most flours can be used as a thickening agent for gravies and soups. Flour contains more fiber and hence might be required in higher quantities in your recipes. Flours are also among the best cornstarch substitutes.

Is Cornstarch Bad for You?

When used in moderate quantities as a thickening agent, cornstarch is not bad for you. It's safe to consume as an ingredient in baked and cooked food. Cornstarch substitutes mentioned above are safe to use in baking and cooking too.

