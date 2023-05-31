There is no definitive answer to whether a standing ab workout is better than other types of ab exercises. The effectiveness of an exercise depends on various factors, including your fitness level, goals, and personal preferences.

Standing ab workouts offer some unique benefits. They can engage multiple muscle groups, including the core, back, hips, and legs, making them more functional and dynamic compared to traditional floor exercises. Standing exercises also tend to place less stress on the neck and lower back, which can be advantageous for individuals with pre-existing conditions or discomfort in those areas. Additionally, standing exercises can be convenient, as they don't require you to lie down on the floor.

To get the best results, it's generally recommended to incorporate a variety of exercises that target the entire core, including both floor-based and standing ab workouts. This approach helps to ensure that you engage all the muscles of the core from different angles and challenge them in different ways.

Exercises to add in a standing ab workout

Workout (Image via Unsplash/ Bruce Mars)

A standing ab workout can be a convenient and effective way to target your abdominal muscles without needing to lie down on the floor. Here's a simple standing ab workout routine you can try:

Standing Crunches

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands lightly touching the sides of your head. Contract your abs and crunch your upper body forward, bringing your elbows towards your knees. Hold the contraction for a moment, then slowly return to the starting position. Repeat for 12-15 repetitions.

Oblique Twists

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms straight in front of you, parallel to the ground. Twist your torso to the right, pivoting on your feet, and bring your left elbow across your body toward your right side. Return to the starting position, then twist to the left, bringing your right elbow across your body toward your left side. Alternate sides for a total of 12-15 repetitions per side.

Standing Bicycle Crunches

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place your hands behind your head, elbows out to the sides. Lift your right knee up towards your left elbow while simultaneously twisting your torso to the right, bringing your right elbow towards your knee. Return to the starting position, then repeat on the other side, lifting your left knee towards your right elbow while twisting to the left. Continue alternating sides for 12-15 repetitions per side.

Standing Side Bends

Keep your feet at shoulder-width distance and hands on your hips. Keeping your back straight, lean to the right, slide your right hand down your thigh, and extend your left arm over your head. Engage your oblique muscles on the right side, then return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side, sliding your left hand down your thigh and extending your right arm over your head. Perform 12-15 repetitions per side.

Standing Plank

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart with your hands on your hips. Engage your core muscles and slowly lean forward, hinging at your hips while keeping your back straight. Stop when your torso is parallel to the floor and your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute, focusing on keeping your abs engaged and maintaining good posture.

Examples of standing ab exercises with weights

Workout (Photo by Victor Freitas on Unsplash)

Incorporating weights into your standing ab workout can add an extra challenge and help you build strength in your core muscles. Here are some exercises that you can perform with weights for a standing ab workout:

Standing Russian Twists

Hold a dumbbell, kettlebell, or a weighted plate with both hands in front of your chest. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Engage your core and twist your torso to the right, bringing the weight to the right side of your body. Pause briefly, then twist to the left, bringing the weight to the left side of your body. Repeat for 12-15 repetitions per side.

Standing Woodchoppers

Hold a dumbbell or a medicine ball with both hands. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Start with the weight held high above your right shoulder. Engage your core and twist your torso diagonally across your body, bringing the weight down towards your left hip. Return to the starting position before starting the second rep. Then switch sides and perform the same number of repetitions on the other side.

Standing Side Crunches

Hold a dumbbell or a kettlebell in your right hand. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your right arm extended overhead. Engage your core and bend to the right side, sliding the weight down your right leg. Keep your left arm extended out to the side for balance. Return to the starting position and repeat for 12-15 repetitions. Then switch sides and perform the same number of repetitions on the other side.

Ultimately, the most effective standing ab workout is one that you enjoy and can consistently incorporate into your fitness routine. It's important to choose exercises that align with your goals, suit your fitness level, and accommodate any physical limitations or conditions you may have.

Poll : 0 votes