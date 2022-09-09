5 Best Exercises for Women to Get Bigger Butt

Bigger butts have been a popular trend on social media, with several fitness enthusiasts and influencers posting about their butt workouts and exercises.

People wonder if it's possible to get a bigger butt through a workout routine. The answer to that question is yes. There are several exercises that target and activate the muscles of your rear side, which can help you to get a firmer and bigger butt.

Besides appearance, exercises for bigger butts also entail other benefits, such as building power, improving stability, enhancing posture, and increasing overall strength.

The three major muscle groups that need to be targeted for bigger butts are the gluteus maximus, gluteus minimus, and gluteus medius.

Your butt workout routine should target all these muscles efficiently if getting a bigger butt is your goal.

Best and Effective Exercises for Bigger Butt

We have curated a list of the five best, most effectives women can include in their workout routine to get a bigger butt.

1) Hip Thruster

Hip thrusters are one of the most popular and efficient exercises women can include in their workout regime for bigger butts.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the sitting position on the floor while keeping your shoulder blades against the bench.

Position and balance the barbell across your hips, and keep your chin tucked inward throughout the movement.

Drive through your hips to raise your lower body off the ground. In this position, your shoulders to knees should create a straight line.

With control, assume the initial position. Repeat.

2) Sumo Squat

Squats are one of the most dynamic exercises for women to get a bigger butt. There are weighted variations of this exercise you can add to your workout routine for added challenges and quicker results.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an elongated position with your feet apart wider than hip distance and back upright throughout the movement.

Descend your body in a squat position by hinging down at your hips and bending your knees.

Make sure not to extend your knees beyond your toes for the squatting movement.

As you squat downward, simultaneously bring your extended arms over your head.

Drive through the feet to get back to the standing position.

Repeat.

3) Kettlebell Single Leg Deadlift

This is one of the great exercises for a bigger butt and toned lower body.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with both feet together while holding the weight on either side of your body, and keep the opposite knee slightly bent.

Hinge down at your hips while bringing your chest in an angle parallel to the floor while raising your leg on the same side as holding the kettlebell behind you and keeping it straight.

Bring your leg and upper body back to the starting position. Repeat.

Swap sides and repeat.

4) Donkey Kick

This exercise can help women get bigger and stronger butts as the focus is solely placed on the glute muscles.

How to do it?

Assume the tabletop position on the ground while the knees are hip-distance apart.

With an engaged core, raise your left leg off the ground, and drive it towards the ceiling as your feet remain flat and knees bent.

With control, bring your leg to its starting position. Repeat.

Swap sides, and repeat.

5) Clamshell

Clamshells are an effective exercise if you want to get a firmer butt, as it works on the deep glutes muscles and tones the inner thighs.

How to do it?

Start off by lying down on the ground on the right side of your body with your head propped up on the right arm while the lower side of the same arm is pressed onto the floor.

Bend your knees at a 90-degree angle while angling your hips at 45 degrees.

Raise your knee on the top towards the ceiling in the same position while both feet remain pressed together.

Squeeze your abdominals and glutes at the top before returning to the starting position. Repeat.

Swap sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises cam help you get a bigger butt by targeting all the major muscle groups on the rear side.

These exercises also provide other benefits to the body including relieving tightness, opening up the muscles, strengthening the body, toning muscles, enhancing stability, reducing risks associated with injuries, increasing range of motion, and more.

Regularly performing these exercises will help you reach your fitness goal and enhancing the overall functional fitness of the body that can be mimicked in the activities of daily life.

Considering the benefits of the aforementioned exercises, women should definitely incorporate them into their regular workout routine.

