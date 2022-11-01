If you want to get a bubble butt, then it is pivotal to incorporate glute exercises into your workout regime.

Regularly doing glute exercises will provide numerous advantages that include developing a toned butt, improving the overall strength of the body, increasing lower back stability, hip mobility, and more. Glute exercises also contribute to the overall functional strength, which helps you with daily movements.

Here is a list of five amazing glute exercises that women can include in their workout routine to get a bubble butt.

Bubble Butt Workout: Amazing Glute Exercises for Women

1. Stability Ball Hip Thrusts

Stability ball hip thrusts tend to be a dynamic glute exercise that help women get a bubble butt by effectively targeting hamstrings and glutes. This exercise also helps in building better stability and balance in the body.

To do this exercise:

Begin in the seated position with the stability ball pressed behind your back and with your legs extended to the front.

Position your palms gently at the back of your head with your elbows open wide to the side before bending your legs with your feet pressed flat on the ground.

Lean your upper body into the stability ball, with your hips hovering just above the ground.

Next, raise your hips upwards so that your thighs are angled parallel to the ground.

Bring your body back to the initial position and repeat.

2. Banded Glute Bridge

The addition of the mini band in the glute bridge exercise will help in maintaining tension throughout the movement, which will increase the efficiency of the exercise. This exercise will also enable you to get toned glutes.

To do this exercise:

Loop a resistance band around both your thighs and just above the knees before lying down on the ground with your feet pressed, knees bent, and arms at the respective sides.

With your core engaged, squeeze your glutes and press onto your heels to lift your hips upwards while maintaining tension in your body.

Hold for a moment before releasing. Repeat.

3. Dumbbell Good Mornings

Dumbbell Good Mornings is a powerful glute exercise that completely engages the back muscles of your body such as the erector spinae, lower back, gluteus maximus, and hamstring. It also builds significant strength in your back and leg.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a tall standing position with a good body posture.

Position your feet apart at hip distance while holding a dumbbell in both your palms, and position them over your shoulders and in the back.

Make sure that your knees are slightly bent so that they do not get locked out while your spine is completely straight.

Next, hinge forward from above your hips until your upper body is about parallel to the ground.

Bring your body back to the standing position and repeat.

4. Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts

Dumbbell Romanian deadlifts will effectively target your glutes and hamstrings while placing lesser strain on your lower back. This exercise will also help in improving your back health as well as increasing spinal mobility.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a good standing posture with your feet apart at hip distance.

Clutch a pair of dumbbells in both your hands to position them in front of your thighs with your palms angled towards your body.

Make sure to slightly bend your knees throughout the movement.

Hinge down by driving your hips to the back and bringing the weights towards the ground.

Bring your body back to the standing position and repeat.

5. Banded Kickbacks

Banded kickbacks are amongst the decent glute exercises that will provide numerous benefits including improved muscle strength, toned body, better core stability, increased balance, sculpted hips, and more.

To do this exercise:

Bring your body into the standard tabletop position on the ground with one end of the mini band looped around your right thigh just above the knee and the other end looped around your left foot.

Slowly contract your glutes and tighten your abdominals.

Next, kick your left leg backwards until it is completely straight.

Bring your left leg back to the center position after squeezing your glute for a second at the complete extension.

Swap sides and repeat.

Bottom Line

The glute exercises listed above are five of the most amazing and efficient ones that will help women get a bubble butt. However, remember that there is no overnight quick fix, and building a bubble butt with glute exercises will require consistency and patience.

Some of the advantages provided by these glute exercises are increased strength of the overall body, improved health of the lower back, enhanced functional movement of the body, and more.

