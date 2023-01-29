Best hair regrowth treatment to get natural hair back

Hair regrowth treatments are growing in popularity, but a lot of people aren't familiar with them.

Hair loss is a common problem that affects both men and women and can be caused by a variety of factors such as genetics, hormonal changes, and certain medical conditions.

While there are many hair loss treatments available, not all of them are effective or suitable for everyone. In this article, we will discuss the best hair regrowth treatments to help you get your natural hair back.

Best Hair Regrowth Treatments for Natural Hair

1) Minoxidil

Minoxidil is a topical solution that'sapplied directly to the scalp. It's the only FDA-approved over-the-counter hair loss treatment and is available in both 2% and 5% strengths.

Minoxidil works by increasing blood flow to the hair follicles, which helps stimulate hair growth. It's most effective in people with androgenetic alopecia, a type of hair loss caused by genetics.

Minoxidil is typically used twice a day, and it can take several months to see results. It's important to note that once you stop using Minoxidil, any hair growth will be lost.

2) Finasteride

Finasteride is a pill that's taken orally. It's FDA-approved to treat male pattern baldness and works by inhibiting the production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone that can cause hair loss.

Finasteride is most effective in men and should not be used by women or children. It's important to note that it can take several months to see results and that it may also cause side effects such as decreased sex drive, impotence, and breast enlargement.

3) Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy

PRP therapy involves taking a sample of your own blood and processing it to isolate the platelets, which are then injected back into the scalp.

This treatment is believed to stimulate hair growth by promoting blood flow and the growth of new cells. PRP therapy is considered a relatively new treatment, and more research is needed to determine its effectiveness.

However, it's considered a safe treatment and has been used for other medical conditions such as sports injuries, and aesthetic treatments. Typically, several sessions are required for optimal results, with an interval of 4-6 weeks between each session.

4) Hair transplant

Hair transplant is a surgical procedure in which hair is taken from one area of the scalp and transplanted to the area of hair loss.

This treatment is typically done for people with androgenetic alopecia and is most effective in men. Hair transplants can be costly and require a significant recovery time.

The most common methods of hair transplant are follicular unit transplantation (FUT) and follicular unit extraction (FUE), which are both considered safe and effective.

5) Laser therapy

Laser therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses low-level lasers to stimulate blood flow to the hair follicles. This treatment is believed to help hair regrowth by promoting the growth of new cells.

Laser therapy is considered a relatively new treatment, and more research is needed to determine its effectiveness. However, it's considered a safe treatment and has been used for other medical conditions such as pain management and wound healing.

Typically, several sessions are required for optimal results, with an interval of 4 to 6 weeks between each session.

6) Nutritional supplements

Certain nutritional supplements such as biotin, vitamin D, biotin, and iron can help promote hair growth.

These supplements are available over-the-counter and can be taken orally. However, it's important to speak with a healthcare professional before taking any supplements, as they can interact with certain medications and may not be suitable for everyone.

It's also important to note that while these supplements may help promote hair growth, they should not be used as a substitute for other hair regrowth treatments. They should be used in combination with other treatments and a healthy diet to achieve optimal results.

7) Scalp micropigmentation

Scalp micro pigmentation is a cosmetic procedure that involves tattooing pigments on the scalp to create the appearance of hair follicles.

This treatment is most suitable for people with severe hair loss and is an option for both men and women. The procedure is non-invasive, and the results are immediate.

It's important to note that scalp micro pigmentation is a semi-permanent treatment and the pigments will fade over time.

Hair regrowth treatments can vary greatly in terms of effectiveness and suitability for different individuals.

It's important to speak with a healthcare professional before starting any hair regrowth treatment to determine which one is best for you. It's also important to remember that hair regrowth is a gradual process and may take several months to see results.

Patience and consistency in following the prescribed treatment plan is key to achieving optimal results.

