5 Best High Intensity Bodyweight Exercises For Men 

High intensity bodyweight exercises are extremely useful for weight loss. The intensity of these exercises pushes the muscles to put in more effort during the movements. As a result, the body needs to burn the stored calories to generate the energy to fuel the additional efforts.

Of course, low intensity exercises work for weight loss as well, but high intensity bodyweight exercises raise metabolism. That ensures that the body continues to burn calories even after you’ve stopped exercising.

High Intensity Bodyweight Exercises for Weight Loss

The following are five high-intensity bodyweight exercises men can use to trigger weight loss. You don't need to do all of them together, but you can mix and match them as per your endurance level. Let's get started:

1) Explosive Push-up

Explosive push-ups require you to use all your strength and power to push your body off the ground so that your the and toes are in the air. However, that does not necessarily mean that you will be able to do it as soon as you try it.

If you’ve never done push-ups before, that’s your starting point. Once you’ve mastered push-ups, you need to focus on push-up holds. That helps in strengthening the tricep and pectoral muscles.

Once you're able to do push-up holds, your next step is to do normal push-ups. However, move towards the ground slowly, but push yourself back up with one powerful move.

All these steps will enable you to acquire the strength and power you need to accomplish a proper explosive push-up.

2) Burpee

Undoubtedly, burpees are one of the toughest yet most effective high intensity bodyweight exercises. If you’ve never done burpees before, it’s best to begin with half burpees, where you eliminate the final push-up.

However, the goal is to be able to do at least 12-15 burpees in every set, allowing your muscle endurance to improve along with triggering weight loss.

3) Jumping Lunge

While lunges are a great exercise, you can increase the intensity by adding jumps. You don’t need to specifically focus on jumping lunges, but high intensity bodyweight exercises such as jumping squats are extremely useful as well.

4) Devil’s Press

It's an advanced movement that uses almost every muscle group. Usually, the devil's press is done using a pair of dumbbells, but there's a variation where you can do the same exercise using a kettlebell.

If you use a kettlebell, you’ll need to keep your hands on the floor during the push-up.

5) Jump Rope

Jump ropes are an important exercise that allows you to trigger weight loss. You don’t need any equipment or machine other than a jump rope, and you can use the speed and intensity that you prefer.

Ideally, you should be able to do both skips and jumps when you’re using a jump rope, and use that to complete various workouts.

Bottom Line

High intensity bodyweight exercises focus on weight loss when your diet keeps you in a calorie deficit.

If you’re not in a calorie deficit, your body will not be urged to burn extra calories to make up for the deficit. The only time the body needs to make up for the deficit is when it triggers the weight loss process.

