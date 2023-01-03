Best Leg Workouts For Men in 2023

Leg workouts for men are essential for building a strong, muscular lower body. In addition to improving aesthetics, strong legs are important for functional fitness and can help reduce risk of injury in daily life.

Whether you’re a beginner looking to get started or an experienced athlete looking to take your leg training to the next level, here are some of the best leg workouts for men.

Best Leg Workouts For Men

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Barbell Squat

The barbell squat is one of the best leg workouts for men. (Image via Pexels/Binyamin Mellish)

Barbell squats are a classic exercise for building strength and size in the legs. They're versatile and beginner-friendly but can be made more challenging with time, making them one of the best leg workouts for men.

To perform a barbell squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and the barbell resting on your upper back. Proceed as follows:

Lower your body by bending the knees and hips, as if you were sitting back in a chair.

Keep your chest up and back straight as you descend, and push through the heels to return to the starting position.

Make sure to keep your core tight and use a full range of motion to get the most out of the exercise.

An important benefit of barbell squats is that they allow you to use a heavy load, which is important for building strength and size. However, they do require proper form to avoid injury.

2) Bulgarian Split Squat

Bulgarian split squats are a great exercise for targeting the quadriceps and glutes.

To perform the exercise, stand facing away from a bench with one foot on the bench behind you. Proceed as follows:

Lower your body by bending the front knee, keeping the chest up and back straight.

Push through the heel of your front foot to return to the starting position.

One of the benefits of Bulgarian split squats is that they allow you to focus on one leg at a time, which can be helpful for correcting muscle imbalance and developing unilateral strength. They also place a greater emphasis on the quadriceps and glutes, making them a great addition to any leg workout for men.

3) Lunge

Lunges are one of the best leg workouts for men. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Lunges are one of the best leg workouts for men for targeting the quadriceps and glutes.

To perform a lunge, step forward with one leg, and lower your body by bending both knees. Proceed as follows:

Make sure to keep your chest up and your back straight as you lunge.

Push through the heel of the front foot to return to the starting position.

Lunges can be done with or without weights, making them a versatile option for any fitness level. They can also be easily modified by changing the distance of your step or angle of lunge.

4) Leg Press

The leg press is a classic leg workout for the glutes and hamstrings. (Image via Unsplash/Scott Webb)

The leg press is a machine exercise that allows you to target the quadriceps, glutes, and calves.

To perform a leg press, sit on the machine with your feet on the platform, and press through your heels to extend the legs. Proceed as follows:

Make sure to keep your back flat against the pad.

Keep your core engaged as you press.

One of the benefits of the leg press is that it allows you to use a heavy load without the need for a spotter. It's also a good option for those with back or knee issues that may prevent them from performing squats or lunges.

5) Leg Extension

The leg extension is an isolation exercise that targets the quadriceps. Leg extensions are one of the best leg workouts for men, as they allow you to add more poundage and volume to your workouts without losing much energy.

They can serve as a means to measure your raw strength without endangering the body. To perform a leg extension, sit on the machine with your feet on the platform, and extend your legs till they're straight.

Proceed as follows:

Make sure to keep your core engaged and back against the pad as you extend.

Remember not to lock out fully, as that could damage the knees.

One of the benefits of leg extensions is that it allows you to isolate the quadriceps and focus on building strength in the muscle group. It's also a good option for those with back or knee issues that may prevent them from performing squats or lunges.

6) Calf Raise

Calf raises are one of the most important leg workouts for men for building strength and size in the calves.

To perform a calf raise, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointing forward. Proceed as follows:

Lift your heels off the ground as high as you can, and lower them back down.

You can also perform this exercise with one leg at a time for added challenge.

Calf raises can be done with or without weights, making them a versatile option for any fitness level. They're also easy to incorporate into your leg workout routine as a finishing exercise.

Conclusion

Leg workouts for men are essential for building a strong, muscular lower body. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced athlete, these exercises can help take your leg training to the next level.

Remember to use proper form and vary the exercises to challenge your muscles and prevent boredom. With dedication and consistency, you can achieve your leg-building goals and improve your overall fitness.

