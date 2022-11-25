To get a toned and strong core, inclusion of lower ab exercises into your workout routine is a must. You can always strengthen and tone your lower abs with a few specific exercises and a balanced diet.

The advantage of lower abs exercises surpasses the issue of physical aesthetics with reduced belly fat and toned muscles. These lower ab exercises will also provide other benefits that include developing a strong core, preventing injury, improving athletic performance, and increasing balance.

We have created a list of the six best lower ab exercises that you should most certainly include in your workout routine.

Best Lower Ab Exercises That You’re Probably Not Doing

1. Leg Drops

Leg drops are a great lower ab exercise that will sculpt your core and tone your legs.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin in the laying position on your back with your hands positioned alongside the body and legs extended straight to the front.

Raise both your legs straight and together at your hip height with the soles of your feet pointing towards the ceiling.

Slowly and with control, bring your legs to the floor before raising them back to the ceiling just as they are about to touch the ground.

Make sure to keep your lower back grounded to the floor. Repeat.

2. Hip Lifts

Hip lifts are among the most popular lower ab exercises that will reduce your belly fat as well as increase the strength of your core.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin in the laying down position on the ground with your hands extended to the side of the body with your palms pressed onto the ground.

Raise your legs off the ground at your hip height while keeping them straight with knees slightly bent.

Next, elevate your hips off the floor by driving your legs up towards the ceiling. With control, lower the hips back to the ground. Repeat.

3. Scissor Kicks

Scissor kicks will not only help in targeting your lower abs but will also help in toning your legs.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Start this exercise by lying down on your back with your hands positioned at the sides of your body before raising your legs in the air at an angle of ninety-degrees.

Keep your lower back grounded on the floor with your abdominals tightened.

Slowly lower your left leg downwards with your right leg raised.

Next, raise your left leg back to the initial position while simultaneously lowering your right leg towards the ground.

Repeat the movement by alternating your legs. Repeat.

4. Alternating Toe Touches

Alternating toe touches are dynamic lower ab exercises that will engage your entire abdominal wall, including obliques, deep abdominals, and more.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin this exercise in a lying position with your hands raised straight over your head and legs elevated straight towards the ceiling.

With your core muscles engaged, reach for your right arm across the body to touch your left foot.

Hover your shoulders back to the ground before alternating sides and repeating.

5. Boat Pose

Boat poses are amongst the simple lower ab exercises which will both strengthen and sculpt your core region.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Start the boat pose by laying down on the ground with your feet pressed on the floor and both your knees bent.

Press onto your sitting bones to straighten your legs at an angle of forty-five degrees along with raising your upper body at an angle of forty-five degrees.

In this position, your body should create a V shape.

Straighten your hands by bringing them parallel to the ground with your palms facing upwards.

Hold the boat pose for a few minutes before resting. Repeat.

6. Bicycle Crunches

The bicycle crunch is a highly popular and effective lower ab exercise that will burn a high number of calories.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin the bicycle crunches by lying back on the ground with your palms gently holding the base of your head for greater support.

Bend both your knees at an angle of ninety-degrees and position them straight over your hips.

Straighten your left leg to the front while twisting your opposite shoulder to bring your left elbow towards the right knee.

Alternate sides and repeat.

Bottom Line

Consistently doing the aforementioned lower ab exercises will certainly improve the appearance and strength of your core region. A strong core with these lower ab exercises will provide several advantages including increased strength, enhanced posture, lesser chances of injuries, and improving your back health.

Getting a toned core, nutritious diet, constant hydration, and a planned workout routine will do wonders. You should also follow strength training and aerobic exercises into your workout regime to get a toned core.

