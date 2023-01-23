Best Piriformis Syndrome Exercises That Really Work

Practicing piriformis syndrome exercises regularly is one of the most effective ways to prevent strains, tightness, pain, and spasms in the piriformis muscle.

The piriformis is a small muscle that's located in the buttocks. When this muscle becomes tight, it presses the sciatic nerve, causing tingling, pain, and numbness in the legs and buttocks, leading to piriformis syndrome. It's basically characterized as a neuromuscular problem.

Symptoms of piriformis syndrome

Severe pain in the hips is a symptom of piriformis syndrome. (Photo via Pexels/Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Some common symptoms of piriformis syndrome include:

severe pain and numbness in the buttocks

pain and tingling sensation that spreads from the butts to the legs

pain and stiffness in the butts after sitting for a longer duration

severe pain and tightness when applying pressure to the butts

reduced range of motion in the lower body

difficulty in standing or walking

The good news is that several piriformis syndrome exercises can help ease all the aforementioned symptoms and help you feel much better while strengthening the muscles along the way.

Piriformis syndrome exercises to try

The following piriformis syndrome stretches not only targets the piriformis muscle but also strengthens the surrounding lower body muscles such as the glutes to improve range of motion and flexibility.

Practice the following exercises regularly to see the best results. However, if the movements make your pain worse, or if you feel any type of discomfort, stop the exercise immediately:

1) Seated piriformis stretch

Seated piriformis stretch is one of the most effective piriformis syndrome exercises. (Photo via Pexels/Cliff Booth)

This is one of the best piriformis syndrome exercises that directly targets the piriformis muscle. The seated piriformis stretch can be done anywhere, even while at work or on the couch.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight on the edge of a chair or couch with a stable and upright posture.

Place your affected leg’s ankle on the opposite knee, and allow your leg to relax. From there, lean slightly forward till you feel a stretch in your buttocks.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and relax.

Repeat the exercise on each side for a few reps more.

2) Knee-to-chest

The knee-to-chest is one of the most effective piriformis syndrome exercises that gently stretches the piriformis muscle and also targets the outer hip. When doing this exercise, though, if you feel any sharp pain in the knee, stop immediately.

To do the exercise:

Lie on a mat with your face up and legs extended straight in the front. Keep your arms on the sides.

Pull your right knee to your chest while keeping your left leg straight.

Slowly bend your right foot to your opposite hip, and hold the stretch for ten seconds.

Relax and repeat the stretch on the other side.

3) Glute bridge

Glute bridge is one of the best piriformis syndrome exercises. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

It's among the most strengthening piriformis syndrome exercises that promote glute strength and activation, and also reduces muscle strain in the piriformis.

To do the exercise:

Lie on your back on a mat with both knees bent.

Engage your core muscles, and slowly lift your hips off the mat. Squeeze your butts at the top, and slowly lower your hips back to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise a few times.

4) Supine figure four stretch

This is another great piriformis syndrome stretch that promotes a range of motion, reduces pressure, and strengthens the piriformis muscle.

To do the exercise:

Lie on a mat with your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Lift your affected leg’s ankle, and place it on your opposite thigh or knee. As you do that, you will feel a gentle stretch in your hips.

To deepen the stretch, raise your resting foot off the floor, and reach both hands behind your thigh.

Slowly pull your thigh as closer as you can to feel a strong stretch.

Repeat.

5) Hamstring stretch with a strap

Stretching the hamstrings can also ease piriformis muscle pain and tightness. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

As hamstrings can also become sore and tight due to piriformis syndrome, practicing hamstring stretches can ease stiffness and make the muscles more flexible.

To do the exercise:

Lie on your back on a mat or a smooth surface, and hold a strap or resistance band in your hands.

Place the foot of your affected leg in the loop of the band, and hold each end tightly.

Straighten your knees, and slowly lift your entire leg as high as you can. Continue to lift till you feel a stretch in your hamstrings.

Repeat on both sides.

While the aforementioned exercises are the most effective and safe ones, there are certain piriformis syndrome exercises to avoid if you have sharp pain or stiffness in your muscles.

These include supine leg circles, double leg lifts, weighted squats, and high-impact activities and sports. Performing these exercises can increase pain and worsen your condition.

