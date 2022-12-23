Best Remedies to Cure a Hangover

This party season, you don’t need to fret over ways to cure a hangover, because we got you covered!

If you've ever had too much alcohol, you are aware of certain unpleasant morning-after effects, such as nausea, fatigue, a splitting headache, a parched mouth, an upset stomach, and hazy memories.

Although hangovers have been a problem for humanity for thousands of years, contemporary science has not yet discovered a way to treat them. You'll probably find a deluge of traditional cures if you ask around or look online for hangover remedies.

But in this article, we'll focus more on the hangover remedies that have been scientifically proven to be effective.

Ways to Cure a Hangover

Hangovers appear to be the body's way of alerting us to the risks of overindulgence. Typical symptoms include nausea, shaking, headache, exhaustion, and diarrhea.

Nobody wants to stay home from work sick and regret their choices from the previous night. You'll need these effective measures to cure a hangover to get through the season:

1) Eat eggs

According to a 2018 Journal of Chemistry article, eggs contain amino acids like cysteine that can aid in acetaldehyde removal from the body.

Alcohol is broken down by the body into acetaldehyde. When you consume a lot of alcohol, your body cannot break down acetaldehyde quickly enough. Hangover symptoms like headaches, sweating, nausea, and vomiting have been connected to high blood levels of acetaldehyde.

2) Hydrate yourself

Drinking water to rehydrate the body could assist to cure a hangover.

Because alcohol is a diuretic, it causes a person to produce more pee. Fluid loss as a result can result in electrolyte imbalances and dehydration. All of these things can cause a hangover.

Hangover symptoms include nausea, shaking, headache, exhaustion, and diarrhea. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Drinking alcohol while staying hydrated may assist in avoiding or lessening a hangover. Between alcoholic beverages and right before night, people might consider taking a glass of water.

3) Antioxidants

Alcohol use results in oxidative stress, which prompts the body to create free radicals. Antioxidants might be useful here.

Oxidative stress has been related to a variety of diseases, such as cancer and heart disease, as per research. Compounds called antioxidants to aid in scavenging these free radicals. Eating foods high in antioxidants may help people cure a hangover.

4) Korean pear juice

Juice made from Korean or Asian pears is a traditional way to cure a hangover. Research suggests that drinking 7 1/2 ounces or less can help lower blood alcohol levels and diminish the intensity of hangovers. The caveat is that you have to have it before having alcohol.

Korean pears, according to studies, may facilitate a quicker breakdown of alcohol by your body. There hasn't been much research done, thus there isn't much proof that this hangover remedy works. Before you head out drinking, though, it doesn't hurt to try a glass if you can get Korean pear juice at your local grocery shop.

5) Carbs

Consuming carbs is another way to cure a hangover.

Blood sugar levels are lowered by alcohol. This may help to explain why some hangover victims feel trembling and lightheaded. Your brain needs carbs for sustenance.

Eating carbs can help to cure a hangover. (Image via Pexels/ Laura Tancredi)

To get your blood sugar levels back to normal, eat a few slices of wheat bread or some whole-grain crackers. Additionally, you'll give yourself a boost of energy.

Conclusion

The best way to cure a hangover is to either drink in moderation or not at all. Sleeping it off is perhaps one of the best remedies for a hangover.

You may sleep through the discomfort and wake up rested and renewed by giving your body the time it requires to heal and regroup.

