Stretches for SI joints (sacroiliac joint) can help ease SI joint pain and discomfort by loosening stiff muscles that put extra pressure on these joints. Tight and less mobile muscles around your buttocks, hips, core, back, and thighs can all contribute to pain.

The sacroiliac joints are located on each side of your lower spine, i.e., where your sacrum (flat bone at the edge of your spine) meets your hip bone or ilium. Different ligaments and muscles support your SI joints and help your body provide energy from your legs when you walk, stand, or run.

Exercises and stretches for SI joint strengthen these muscles, which further help absorb shock from your lower body and prevent stress on your spine.

What are the causes of sacroiliac joint pain?

There are a number of causes of SI joint pain and some of the most common ones include the following:

osteoarthritis

injury or trauma

abnormal walking patterns

intense workout

spondylitis

Intense workouts can lead to SI joint pain. (Photo via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

Not all SI injuries or pain require medication. For some, however, sacroiliac joint stretches can be very useful in easing pain and preventing joint dysfunction. Below we have listed a few effective stretches for SI joints as well as some exercises that must be avoided.

Effective stretches for SI joint to relieve pain

Following exercises for a painful sacroiliac joint also works wonders on lower back pain and prevents the pain from reoccurring as well.

Remember that practicing a couple of the given exercises for a few minutes every day can go a long way in strengthening your muscles.

1. Knee-to-chest stretch

The knee-to-chest stretch is one of the most effective stretches for SI joints to alleviate pain. It helps lengthen and strengthen the muscles in your hips and is good for the lower back too.

To make the exercise easier, you may hook a resistance band or a strap behind your knee.

To do the knee-to-chest stretch:

Get into a supine position with your knees bent and hands at your sides. Place your feet flat on the floor.

Gently hold one knee using your hands and bring it towards your chest. Go as far as you can without discomfort and don’t worry if you are unable to get your knee completely towards your chest.

Hold the position for five seconds, and then bring your leg back to the floor.

Repeat the stretch on the other side.

2. Figure 4 stretch

The figure 4 stretch is among some of the best stretches for SI joints. It targets multiple muscle groups at once, though it will be primarily felt in the glutes and outer hips.

To do the figure 4 stretch:

Lie on the floor with your face up and feet extended straight in the front.

Lift your right leg so that your knee and hips are roughly at a 90-degree angle. Place your left knee above your right knee and gently pull your right leg towards your chest.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds and then move your feet back to the start. Repeat on the opposite side.

Stretches for SI joints can prevent the pain from recurring. (Photo via Pexels/Alexy Almond)

3. Inner thigh squeeze

The inner thigh squeeze is also one of the best exercises for painful sacroiliac joints that works by strengthening your inner thigh muscles (adductors).

To do the inner thigh squeeze:

Start the exercise in a supine position. keep your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Now place a soft ball between your knees and gently squeeze it for a count of 10 or more.

Release and repeat the exercise a few times more.

4. Supine spinal twist

The supine spinal twist is one of the most relaxing stretches for SI joint, but only attempt this exercise if your pain levels permit. This exercise will also relieve lower back pain and strengthen your spine.

To do the supine spinal twist:

Begin in a supine position with your legs straight.

Lift your knees and bend at a 90-degree angle. Slowly lower them towards one side of your body.

Stretch as far as you can and hold the position for five seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Which Exercises are best to avoid?

While the aforementioned exercises are effective for relieving SI joint pain, there are some that you must avoid in order to prevent worsening your condition. The following exercises might put more strain on your SI joints and make the pain more severe.

A few SI joint pain exercises to avoid include:

Sit-ups or crunches

Planks

Lunges

Running

Heavy weight-lifting exercises

Activities or exercises that require a lot of turning or twisting at the hips like tennis or golf

Rope jumping

Cardio exercise machines, such as treadmills

Rope jumping must be avoided during SI joint pain. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

Sacroiliac joint pain is no joke as it can affect your mobility and can also interfere with your daily activities. Give the aforementioned stretches for SI joints a try and see how that works for you. However, in cases where the pain is chronic, it's best to consult a physical therapist as they can help you manage your condition.

Poll : 0 votes