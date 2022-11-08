If you want to get that ripped look, you need to integrate several upper body exercises into your routine that combine compound movements.

There are several strength-training upper body exercises ranging from bodyweight to weighted equipment that will help you gain muscle mass in no time. These upper body exercises will also contribute to boosting the strength of your muscles.

We have curated a list of five absolutely amazing upper body exercises that you can incorporate into your workout regimen to get ripped starting tomorrow.

Best Upper Body Exercises That Will Get You Ripped Starting Tomorrow

These upper body exercises will improve overall muscle growth of several muscles in your upper torso, including forearms, shoulders, triceps, back, and chest.

1. Barbell Overhead Press

Overhead press is an amazing upper body exercise that will help in building significant strength and size of your shoulders and triceps.

To do this exercise:

Begin in an elongated standing position while clutching the barbell in both your hands.

Position it at your shoulder level with your elbows pointed to the ground.

With tight abs, drive the barbell above your head and straight to the ceiling. Repeat.

2. EZ Bar Curls

EZ bar curls will help you get a ripped body while placing lesser strain on the wrists and elbows. This exercise also leads to greater muscle activation with compound movement.

To do this exercise:

Start by assuming the straight standing position of your body before clutching the EZ bar in both your hands with an underhand grip and your hands apart at shoulder distance.

Position your weight in front of your thighs with your hands extended and elbows slightly bent.

Bring the bar towards your shoulders with a curling movement while keeping your upper arms tucked in towards the body.

Hold before lowering the EZ bar back to the starting position. Repeat.

3. Dumbbell Bent Over Lateral Raise

This workout is part of a group of upper body exercises that help engage several muscle groups in your body, including triceps, lower back, trapezius, and hamstrings.

To do this exercise:

Begin by clutching the dumbbell in both your palms while assuming a straight standing position.

Slightly bend your knees and bring your upper body in an almost parallel position to the ground by bending your hips to the back.

Let both your hands hang at the side.

Squeeze your shoulder blades against one another and extend your arms upwards and to the side at an angle of ninety degrees so that your upper arms are parallel to the ground.

4. Barbell Clean and Press

This is a full-body exercise that promotes muscle growth in your shoulders, triceps, core region, back, calves, and quads.

To do this exercise:

Start by bringing your body into a straight standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and barbell positioned on the ground just in front of your body.

Clutch the barbell in both your hands by arching your back and pushing your hips back to squat towards the ground.

Raise the barbell off the ground by bringing your hips to the front.

As the weight crosses your knee level, jump to shrug the bar upward.

With momentum, catch the barbell at shoulder level and stand straight with tight abs.

Drive the weight upwards until your hands are completely straightened. Repeat.

5. Lying Triceps Extension or Skull Crushers

Lying triceps extensions will build significant stability and flexibility in your arms along with building muscle mass in your shoulders and arms.

To do this exercise:

Begin in the lying position on the bench while clutching dumbbells.

Position them straight above your face with your arms completely extended.

Next, bring the dumbbells to the back of your head by bending your elbows and keeping your upper arms unmoved.

With the same angle on your upper arms, straighten the elbows again. Repeat.

6. Dumbbell Shrugs

Dumbbell shrugs will help in developing muscles in the upper body, including trapezius and shoulders along with increasing strength significantly.

To do this exercise:

Begin this exercise in the standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance while clutching the dumbbells to your sides.

Drive your hips back into the squatting position to bring the dumbbells at knee level.

Explode your body upwards to shrug properly at the top movement.

Bring your body back to the initial position and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned upper body exercises will help you get ripped starting tomorrow with their compound movements. These upper body exercises will not only help you with muscle gain but also sculpt your muscles and build strength in your body.

However, make sure to take proper precautions and stances for these upper body exercises to avoid any muscle injury and reap maximum benefits.

