The best walking shoes for women can go a long way to helping you stay comfortable, healthy, and pain-free during your daily activities. A supportive shoe that fits your foot type will not interfere with your natural gait or aggravate existing issues like plantar fasciitis or overpronation.

Women's feet are especially prone to problems like plantar fasciitis and overpronation. The right walking shoes can help you with your foot pain and stiffness, as well as increase your activity levels. Our list of the best walking shoes for women will ensure that you have comfortable and supportive footwear for every occasion.

How to Choose Walking Shoes That Suit Your Need?

When considering which shoe will be best for you, you'll want to keep in mind your foot type (i.e., narrow or wide), how much walking you will be doing, and the type of ground you are standing on.

1) Comfort is one of the most important features to consider when shopping for a pair of walking shoes for women. That's why we've gathered together a list of our favorite comfortable walking shoes, so you can be sure you're getting a good deal on something that fits well and feels great.

2) Walking shoes for women must be supportive of your arch, heel, and ankle. Shoes that do not provide adequate support across these three areas will not be recommended.

3) You don't want to spend your money on shoes that will fall apart shortly after purchase. So chose the products that perform well over time, making many worth the splurge.

What Are the Best Walking Shoes for Women 2022?

1) Brookes Women's Adrenaline GTS 22

Price:

Pros & Cons: Light, flexible and good for high arches, these shoes come in a variety of colors.

The fit runs small.

Features:

The Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 22 is a great all-around training shoe that can be used for walking and running, as well as cross-training. The DNA LOFT Crash Pad cushions your feet with every step, while the lightweight design ensures you won’t get weighed down during your workout.

The shoe comes in a range of colors such as black/gray, white/purple, blue/green, orange/teal.

2) New Balance 608 v5

Price:

Pros & Cons: Lightweight and long-lasting, with a soft, absorbent insole.

Bulky design

Features:

These supportive shoes are perfect for people who need extra shock absorption, comfort and pain relief. The grooves in the outsole offer flexibility while the molded foam insert provides support.

The phantom liner reduces friction on your foot, while the suede and mesh upper make these shoes breathable even though they look heavy. Users love the quality insoles that reduce foot pain at a reasonable cost.

3) Hoka Women's Speedgoat 5

Price:

Pros & Cons: Soft sole, strong grip, fun color options and breathable upper.

hiking boots with a softer sole wear out more quickly than those with a harder sole.

Features:

HOKA has a reputation for making some of the most comfortable shoes around, and its Speedgoat 5 hiking shoe is no exception. With a softer sole and better traction than hiking boots, you’ll forget about your feet as you log serious mileage. As an added bonus, Speedgoat comes in eye-catching colorways, including purple and teal options.

4) ASICS Women’s Gel-Nimbus 24

Price:

Pros & Cons: The wide range of color options and stability make this shoe a great choice for anyone with high arches.

This style tends to run small, but the padding is less than other styles.

Features:

ASICS' Gel-Nimbus 24 has all the features you need if you have high arches: support, cushioning, and stability. It features ASICS' GEL technology cushioning for top-notch shock absorption and FlyteFoam Propel Technology for extra bounce due to its unique elastomer compound. The shoe also offers a roomy toe box and comes in a variety of fun colors.

Takeaway

To find the best women's walking shoes, you will want to focus on a shoe that has as close of a fit as possible. In order to truly enjoy your daily strolls, you need to wear shoes that don't make your feet hurt or cause blisters when walking. You should also make sure the shoe breathes well and stays dry during wear in order to avoid any uncomfortable blisters forming on your feet.

5) Dansko Women's Pace Walking Shoes

Price:

Pros & Cons: gives you high arch support, dry quickly, and resist stains.

The heel is higher than the front.

Features:

For those with high arches, a supportive walking shoe is a must. This stylish sneaker from Dansko will keep your feet comfortable through every step, thanks to its shock absorption pad in the heel, extra cushioning in the forepart (both a must for high arches) and stain-resistant material that prevents odors.

