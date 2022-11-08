There are numerous weight loss exercises that can be incorporated into your fitness routine to reach your goal. However, it is important to remember that doing half-hearted crunches every day will not help you to achieve your weight loss goals.

Instead, you should zero in on incorporating exercises that will help you torch fat from your body and give your hundred percent to these exercises. Weight loss exercises will not only help you blast calories from the body but also increase the muscular endurance and stamina of the body.

Rowing and 4 other Weight Loss Exercises That You Shouldn’t Ignore

Certain weight loss exercises are underused despite the numerous advantages they provide. You can also modify the intensity and challenges within these exercises to suit your body and goals. Here are the five best weight loss exercises you shouldn’t ignore if you want to shed those extra kilos.

1. Kick Boxing

Kickboxing is among the most underrated weight loss exercises that will blast weight from your body and tone your upper body and core. It is popular amongst celebrities to stay in shape and healthy.

How to do it?

You can start kickboxing with a trained professional to avoid getting injured and properly understand kickboxing’s dynamics. Often, beginners make the mistake of punching the bag with only their arm strength. However, the majority of the power and force of the punching should come from your core muscles.

2. Rope Jumping

Rope jumping is among the best weight loss exercises that also tend to be highly versatile. It provides a full-body workout that effectively engages the lower and upper body and offers countless benefits. These include burning a high number of calories in a short time, improving the body’s metabolism, building muscle strength, and boosting stamina.

How to do it?

Begin in a straight standing position on a flat surface with your back completely straight. Keep both your feet together with your toes pointing straight and forward. Hold the rope in both your palms with your hands positioned at the side of your thighs. Jump and pass the rope underneath your feet to bring it back to the starting position. Repeat. Increase your speed for added intensity.

3. Rowing Workout

Rowing machine workouts are also among the best weight loss exercises, which will not only help in blasting calories from the body but also build strength in your muscles. This complete body workout will effectively tone your body by engaging several muscle groups at once.

How to do it?

Start in the seated position of the rowing machine by securing your feet around the pads and grasping the handle with both your palms. Keep your back erect and your abs engaged. You can start with a consistent and slow pace for five minutes before increasing the speed and then eventually cooling down for a good workout.

4. Elliptical Workout

An elliptical workout machine will leave you breathless and muscles burning in no time. This exercise will help build the body's fitness with low impact.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the elliptical machine and increase the level for added intensity and challenge of the workout. Make sure to stand straight with your abs and upper-body muscles engaged during movement. Swing your arms with the handles for more calorie burn.

5. Battle Ropes

Battle ropes are also effective cardio workouts that will increase your heart rate and build muscle strength. The repeated slamming motion will improve explosive power in the body.

How to do it?

Clutch the ends of the rope in both your palms and assume a standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance. Slightly bend your knees and keep your chest lifted. Begin with the whipping movement of the ropes using alternate arm movements. You can modify it to build the intensity of the workout.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned weight loss exercises tend to be some of the best ones that shouldn’t be ignored if your goal is to reduce the overall fat percentage in the body. Other lifestyle changes such as proper rest and better stress management are also crucial with these weight loss exercises to maximize outcomes.

A well-balanced and nutritious diet is a must with these weight loss exercises to fuel your workout and create a calorie deficit.

Patience and consistency are also crucial to achieving your fitness goal. Try to keep modifying your workout so that your muscles do not get used to one type of routine, and you get the maximum out of these exercises.

