Beware if you notice these signs of tree nut allergy

Tree nut allergy occurs when a person's body misidentifies proteins in nuts like almonds, walnuts, and cashews as threats. Our genes can make some of us more likely to develop this allergy, especially if our family members have allergies, too. Even a tiny bit of tree nut exposure can cause severe reactions in some people, leading to symptoms like difficulty breathing and swelling.

This can be quite scary. The best way to deal with this is to avoid tree nuts entirely since, unfortunately, there's no cure for the allergy. It's essential to read ingredient labels carefully and be aware of what we consume because even small traces of cross-contamination can be dangerous.

Signs of tree nut allergy

Skin reactions: For individuals with a tree nut allergy, direct contact with tree nuts or their byproducts can cause their skin to act up. This might translate to red patches, an insistent itch, or swelling. On occasion, hives may form; these are elevated and itchy blotches. Some might even witness eczema, where the skin turns itchy and inflamed. Interestingly, these symptoms predominantly appear where the allergen has made contact with the skin.

Gastrointestinal symptoms: Digestion can become a bit challenging for those with a tree nut allergy. They could grapple with a queasy sensation or, in certain situations, might find themselves sick. At times, they might experience diarrhea, leading to frequent bathroom visits. Cramps or unease in the stomach region could also be a visitor, leaving them feeling somewhat distressed.

Respiratory symptoms: The respiratory system isn't immune to the effects of a tree nut allergic reaction. This can manifest in varied ways, from frequent sneezing bouts to a nose that either runs like a tap or feels blocked. Coughing sessions and wheezing might follow suit. Wheezing, in particular, is marked by a peculiar, high-pitched sound during breathing. For some, breathing becomes an effort, or they might experience a sensation of their throat getting tighter.

Oral symptoms: Moments after indulging in tree nuts, a few individuals could discern a peculiar tingling or itchiness in their mouth or on their lips or tongue. This is often a preamble to an impending allergic reaction.

Swelling: The act of swelling can pose a genuine concern for someone sensitive to tree nuts. Key areas such as the face, lips, tongue, or even the throat might witness noticeable puffiness. A swollen throat, in particular, can be problematic as it may obstruct breathing, hinting at a more severe reaction known as anaphylaxis.

Cardiovascular symptoms: On the severe end of the spectrum, a tree nut allergy can have ramifications for the heart and the circulatory system. An individual might detect an unusually fast heartbeat or realize that their blood pressure has taken a nosedive, inducing feelings of dizziness or lightheadedness. In extremely dire situations, they could experience a shock closely associated with anaphylaxis.

Systemic symptoms: Anaphylaxis stands out as a particularly alarming allergic reaction that amalgamates several of the above-stated symptoms. It's swift in its onset and can cause a drastic fall in blood pressure, hinder normal breathing, and even render a person unconscious. In the face of anaphylaxis symptoms, administering epinephrine (commonly referred to as adrenaline) becomes paramount, followed by immediate medical attention.

Treating tree nut allergy

Avoidance: One of the surefire ways to manage a tree nut allergy is to steer clear of all tree nuts and any products that might contain them. This isn’t just about the obvious culprits like almonds, walnuts, and cashews; it extends to processed foods and products that might secretly harbor tree nuts due to unintentional mix-ins.

Carry an epinephrine auto-injector: If you're living with a tree nut allergy, always have an epinephrine auto-injector (think EpiPen) within arm's reach. It's not just a medication; it's a lifeline during a severe allergic showdown (anaphylaxis). Familiarize yourself with its operation and ensure its freshness.

Emergency action plan: Collaborate with your healthcare maestro to craft an emergency blueprint detailing steps for an allergic mishap. Disseminate this strategy to family, friends, and colleagues so they’re prepared to spring into action.

Allergist consultation: It's wise to chat with an allergist to ratify your allergy and brainstorm ways to navigate it. These experts, equipped with allergy tests, can provide tailored guidance and prescribe the right shields.

Medications: Tailored to your allergy's character and manifestations, your allergist might tip the scales in favor of antihistamines to mitigate milder niggles like itching or pesky hives. But remember, these shouldn’t dethrone epinephrine during intense reactions.

Now that you know everything about tree nut allergy, try to spot the signs and consult your medical health professional before it's too late.