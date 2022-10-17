Bodybuilder Logan Franklin’s Arm Workout Routine in Preparation for 2022 Olympia

Bodybuilder Logan Franklin has been increasing his workout intensity as the 2022 Olympia gets closer. Logan is an American professional bodybuilder and army veteran competing in the IFBB Pro League Classic Physique category. The Texas Oaks served in Afghanistan and South Korea during his time in the military. Therefore, Logan Franklin applied military discipline and work ethic to become a professional bodybuilder. Winning the 2020 New York Pro Classic Physique title is by far the biggest achievement in his bodybuilding career. Apart from this, Logan Franklin has the 2021 Shawn Ray Hawaiian Classic and the 2018 Tampa Pro in Men’s Physique wins. Logan is a four-time Olympia competitor and came close to cracking the top five at the 2017 Olympia, finishing seventh in the Classic Physique category.

The 2021 Shawn Ray Hawaiian Classic win helped Logan Franklin with a direct qualification to the 2022 Olympia. Logan is training hard to challenge the top Classic Physique competitors when the Superbowl of Bodybuilding returns to its home in Las Vegas, NV on December 15. He recently went through a punishing arm workout as part of his competition prep. The video of the session was uploaded on Franklin’s social media channel.

Logan Franklin Crushes an Arm Workout

Logan's arm workout included the following:

Rope Pushdown

One-Arm Cable Triceps Extension

One-Arm Seated Overhead Cable Triceps Extension

Dumbbell Incline

Curl One-Arm Triceps Pushdown

Preacher Curl

Dumbbell Hammer Curl

Rope Pushdown

Logan Franklin started the arm workout with this triceps movement. The elbow is the most important joint for arm movement. A warm up of the elbow during every workout is necessary to avoid injury. Logan performed a few sets of rope pushdowns and moved to the next movement after getting blood flow into his arms.

Single-Arm Cable Triceps Extension

This exercise is the best triceps exercise according to many famous bodybuilders as it allows full elbow movement without loss of stability in the shoulder joint. While speaking about his form and stance toward this movement, the Texas Oaks discussed how he was trying to get reps by focusing on performance for effective results.

Single-Arm Seated Overhead Cable Triceps Extension

The army veteran discussed that his target with this exercise was to keep his triceps in a stretched stance as the previous exercise had targeted at peak contraction. Logan Franklin positioned himself in such a way that he could take a stance at an angle with the machine rather than having his back parallel to it. This helped him get better wrist alignment more effectively.

After performing a few sets of this movement, Logan Franklin performed this exercise with both hands using a rope and moved on to the next exercise. However, he admitted that his elbows did not feel fine when he went heavier.

Dumbbell Incline Curl

Logan then shifted his focus to work on his biceps and started with dumbbell incline curls. He shared that he experiences discomfort in his left forearm just below the elbow when he performs this exercise. Although he needs medical attention to overcome this issue, he has not been able to take a break during the competition prep.

Single-Arm Triceps Pushdown

Logan Franklin went back to working the triceps next and performed a variation of the single-arm triceps pushdown. To work the shorter head of the triceps, he kept the elbow to the side and pushed down the fat handle with a prorated grip. Logan performed all the sets of this particular exercise in a controlled motion and returned to working the biceps.

Preacher Curl

The triceps are pressed against the pad while doing the preacher curls and therefore cannot take over the movement. This results in greater biceps isolation with full effectiveness. Logan Franklin performed a few sets of this particular exercise as well with both arms and moved to the next biceps movement.

Dumbbell Hammer Curl

Logan then performed a few sets of this exercise and went back to working the triceps with the next movement. Hammer curls focus on the brachialis and brachioradialis muscles along with the biceps brachii.

Conclusion

The Olympia Classic Physique category has become a center of attention for many bodybuilding followers due to the presence of top competitors like Chris Bumstead, Breon Ansley, Urs Kalecinski, and Ramon Rocha Querioz. Logan Franklin is a high-potential competitor who has the work ethic and training to bring a complete package to the Olympia stage in upcoming events. If Logan Franklin continues to make improvements to his physique, he can be in the list of the top five at the 2022 Olympia.

Poll : 0 votes