Urs Kalecinski is a German IFBB Pro bodybuilder with great potential to win, who has risen to prominence over the last few years with impressive performances. When Classic Physique competitor Urs Kalecinski posed alongside the top five in his Category at the 2021 Olympia, it was evident that his back lagged compared to his opponents. The 24-year-old has taken it upon himself to focus on this weak point and come to the stage at the 2022 Olympia. He finished in second position at the 2021 Extreme Bodybuilding and Fitness Pro and won the 2021 Tampa Pro. Urs Kalecinski surprised everyone by achieving fourth place at the 2021 Olympia. Urs Kalecinski won the 2022 Boston Pro title and the 2022 Kuwait Classic Pro.

Nick Walker discussed about “When it comes to the back. The back is a very important area to develop a good physique, and the back is really tricky. As we can’t see it. We've got to be very careful and attentive so that you don’t go too heavy and avoid any kind of injury.

As a young competitor, Urs Kalecinski gathers knowledge and tries to learn from everyone. He recently joined hands with the winner of the 2021 Arnold Classic for a back workout. Nick Walker is among the top Open Category bodybuilders and one of the most responsible workers in the gym. Urs Kalecinski will attempt to work out his standing at the 2022 Olympia.

Nick Walker and Urs Kalecinski went for a back workout-

Urs Kalecinski moved his Olympia training camp to Tampa, Florida from Germany in prep for the great competition, the2022 Olympia. This particular back workout was his first training session in the USA since making the transition. He went to the MI40 gym after finishing his morning schedule and then downed a pre-workout supplement for an intensive workout..

Single-Arm Lat Pulldown

Kalecinski and Walker started the workout with a single-arm lat pulldown to focus on the lats and other upper back muscles. They exercised on the Nautilus upload plate-loading machine that has a swivel handle. This makes it easier to exercise with neutral, reverse, and regular grip. They plan to work dedicatedly on the target muscle.

Chest-Supported Prime T-Bar Row

While vertical pulls like the lat pulldown give you a wide back, the horizontal pulls/rowing exercises help the bodybuilder build back thickness. T-Bar row is an effective exercise in this category and should be a part of your back routine for overall back development. It is an impactful movement that improves upper body strength and works the lats, trapezius, teres major and minor, and infraspinatus muscles in the back.

Plate-Loaded Machine Row

Urs Kalecinski and Nick Walker's next goal is the lower lats with this rowing exercise. Both performed a few sets of rows on a plate-loaded machine to focus on their lower lats. They maintained a range of 15 reps with 45 seconds tonds to take a break after every set.

Seated Cable Row

This was the next compound movement in NIck Walker and Kalecinski’s back workout. It helps improve posture and avoid any injury to the shoulders.The duo intensified their training and applied the Fascia Strength Training method. Instead of performing seven sets, they completed five solid sets with 12 reps and took 30-second breaks between sets.

Straight-Arm Cable Pulldown

The training partner next took to a straight-arm pulldown on a cable machine to work on the lats, posterior deltoids, triceps, rhomboids, and teres major muscles. They performed a few sets of this movement in slow and controlled motion using a rope attachment.

Hyperextension

The bodybuilder duo wrapped up their back workout with a versatile movement that could potentially be performed anywhere. It primarily focuses on the erector spinae and lower back muscles. However, they engage the entire posterior chain muscles but to a lesser degree than the lower back. Nick Walker and Urs Kalecinski did a solid set of this exercise with full dedication.

Conclusion

Urs Kalecinski and Nick Walker fall into the domain of the best competitors. With strong performances in the past, they have put themselves in a position where they can potentially capture the Olympia title in their respective categories. Nick Walker recently shared a physique update where he showed off his massively improved physique. Urs Kalecinski has also taken giant jumps in terms of developing his physique. However, they will have to maintain their intensity and focus until Olympia returns to Las Vegas, NV, on Dec. 15, 2022.

