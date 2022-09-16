Bodybuilding Legend Branch Warren Squats Massive Barbell in His Latest Training Session

Bodybuilding legend Branch Warren loves challenges, so it comes as no surprise that he has been training hard this winter.

The former Hercules Bodybuilding champion — in a video posted on YouTube by Chad Nicholls — was seen squatting at an incredible weight. It's one most bodybuilders would not even dare to attempt.

Warren came close to winning the Mr. Olympia in 2009 but was defeated by Jay Cutler, who earned the nickname 'Comeback Kid' for winning the crown he had lost to Dexter Jackson a year before. After a long hiatus, Warren reclaimed his status as one of the best bodybuilders in 2011 by winning the Arnold Classic.

Branch Warren's Insane Workout Routine

Branch Warren has become one of the best bodybuilders in the world, winning titles at the Arnold Classic in 2011 and 2012. He retired from competitive bodybuilding in 2015 after a sixth-place finish at the Olympia, but he hasn't stopped training hard.

In a recent Instagram post, Warren demonstrated his legendary leg strength with nine hard reps of barbell back squats using a weightlifting belt.

The massive lift impressed nutrition coach George Farah. Some have questioned the intensity of Warren's training methods, but going by his latest efforts, he has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

Even at the age of 47, Warren still has the work ethic and mindset needed to be a competitive bodybuilder. He does not plan to compete again, according to Jake Wood, president of the Olympia organization.

Branch Warren's Diet Plan

Warren has a strict diet when he's training. He eats every few hours, and weighs and measures all his food.

Warren eats about 500 grams of protein every day. That's about two grams per pound of bodyweight. He often has five egg whites and eight ounces of red meat for his first meal, followed by nine ounces of fish for his second. He then has two scoops of protein before a workout. His evening pre-competition snack is ten egg whites.

During his bulking phase, Warren consumes 400 grams of carbs. When he’s trying to cut weight for a competition, he decreases his carb intake but doesn’t eliminate it completely. He has a lot of protein but very little fat. He has some red meat but prefers egg whites and chicken breast instead.

Takeaway

Branch Warren's training is as unique — and inclusive of heavy squats — as his physique. Altough he has moved away from the competition stage, he remains deeply committed to bodybuilding.

Training and competing throughout his life is clearly a passion of Warren, and it’s one that has carried over into retirement.

Even after all these years, performing squats still proves to be challenging for him—as it would for anybody, no matter how strong you are. However, through hard work, dedication, and perseverance, he's able to push himself just as hard as ever.

