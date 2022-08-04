Bodybuilding Legend John Grimek's Diet and Workout Routine

John Grimek is a great bodybuilder, weightlifter, and model/entertainer. Grimek, who went by the names "The Monarch of Muscledom" and "The Glow," earned the esteemed Mr. America title in 1940 and 1941, then the Mr. Universe title in 1948.

He is recognized as one of the finest bodybuilders of all time and developed an incredible physique considering the knowledge available at the time.

The fundamentals of traditional bodybuilding seem to have been long lost in the advanced bodybuilding era of cutting-edge supplements, scientific research, gimmicky isolation equipment, and fad workout regimen.

The atmosphere in the gymnasiums was different 60 to 70 years ago. Prior to the invention of anabolic steroids, champion bodybuilders used high-volume exercises to develop their physique by incorporating complete body routines and putting their all into a few fundamental compound workouts each session.

John Grimek’s Workout Routine

Days after his competition, Grimek revealed his bodybuilding regimen. In all honesty, it doesn't seem all that different from the rituals that many people still practice today. As many other bodybuilders at the time, and as was also true decades later during the golden era of bodybuilding, he trained his entire body three times a week.

Nevertheless, the majority of the workouts in his routine were compound, multijoint movements, along with a few isolated ones. He practiced a regimen of 3 sets of 10 repetitions, which is now standard for many who exercise regularly. He was one of the first people to adopt and stick with this set/rep system.

Take a look at John Grimek’s workout regimen:

Monday:

Bench Press

Chin Ups or Pull Downs

Military Press

Barbell Curls

Squats

Standing Calf Raises

Wednesday:

Incline Press or Dips

Barbell Row or Dumbbell Row

Shrugs

Single Arm Preacher Curl

Leg Curl

Friday:

Chin Ups or Pull Downs

Military Press

Incline Dumbbell Curls

Front Squats

Stiff Legged Deadlift

John Grimek’s Diet Plan

Grimek didn't adhere to a rigid diet or nutrition regimen. By his standards, he continuously followed a healthy diet that included practically all foods.

Bodybuilder Bill Pearl recalls a time when he and John Grimek traveled to a competition. At the time, Pearl was a youthful protégé while Grimek was a seasoned veteran. Grimek offered Pearl some food as they traveled.

Pearl was astonished to find his hero eating a Hershey's chocolate bar as he was eager to learn what special diet the legendary John Grimek ate before the competition.

When it came to getting ready for a competition or losing weight, he thought that a mix of protein, carbs, and fat sources was essential.

He had no constraints on his diet and ate anything he wanted while he wasn't preparing for an event.

Wrapping Up

While you may feel that John Grimek's exercise program is dated or overly straightforward, the results speak for themselves. These traditional full-body exercises have proved to be the most successful thing hundreds of individuals have attempted.

All a rookie lifter needs to do, according to Grimek himself, is train routinely 2-3 days a week, add loads to the bar whenever one can manage it, get plenty of rest, eat fresh food, and drink lots of water.

