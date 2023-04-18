Bones of Steel: Top Vitamins for Bones Strength and Density

It is important to know about essential vitamins for bones for proper bone growth.

One of the most essential components of our bodies is our bones. The skeletal system contributes to our ability to carry out daily tasks like walking and speaking. Unless you are one of the millions of Americans with osteoporosis, you may not have ever thought about how crucial your bone health is.

After the age of 50, one in three women and one in five men will develop osteoporosis. A key element of healthy aging is maintaining a healthy bone mass.

Essential vitamins for bones and joints

Bone health does not receive as much attention as it demands in terms of health and fitness until much later in life. Too frequently, this transition happens after the chance to promote long-term bone health has already passed.

Check out this list of necessary vitamins for bones:

1) Calcium

When talking about vitamins for bones, calcium is most probably the first to pop into our minds. It is necessary for developing and maintaining healthy bones, teeth, and blood vessels. It also significantly affects bone density.

Because calcium cannot be produced by our bodies, it is crucial that we consume enough of it through food or supplements.

Milk is an essential source of calcium. (Image via Unsplash/ Engin Akyurt)

Dairy products, leafy green vegetables, and fortified meals are all excellent sources of calcium for the diet.

Although getting enough calcium is important, there is an Upper Limit (UL) to its dosage. If you go over this limit, it may result in issues like kidney stones or discomfort like constipation.

The UL for calcium consumption for adults is 2,500 mg for those 19 to 50 years old and 2,000 mg for those 51 and beyond.

2) Vitamin D

Vitamin D is another addition to the vitamins for bones since it is necessary for calcium absorption. Additionally, it aids in maintaining healthy levels of calcium and phosphorus in the body, both of which are crucial for strong bones.

When we expose our skin to sunshine, our bodies can manufacture vitamin D, but we can also obtain it through food sources of Vitamin D, including fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified meals.

3) Vitamin K

Vitamin K aids in the activation of proteins necessary for bone mineralization, which is why it is one of the most essential vitamins for bones. It plays a part in bone metabolism.

Vitamin K is among the essential vitamins for bones. (Image via Pexels/ Anastasia Shuraeva)

According to studies, vitamin K supplements can strengthen bones and lower the incidence of fractures. Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and leafy green vegetables are excellent food sources of vitamin K.

4) Magnesium

Due to its role in bone metabolism and contribution to the regulation of calcium levels, magnesium is among the crucial vitamins for bones. It is a crucial mineral for general health because it aids in maintaining the health of the muscles and the nervous system.

The skeletal system houses the body's magnesium reserves, which are between 50 and 60 percent. It is impossible to exclude it from any discussion of bone health because of its significance to the skeletal system, both structurally and functionally.

Magnesium is obtained from nuts and seeds. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Similar to vitamin D, magnesium helps calcium do its job. It plays a role in the movement of calcium through cell membranes specifically. Furthermore, it aids in the structural growth of new bone tissue.

Nuts, seeds, whole grains, and leafy green vegetables are excellent dietary sources of magnesium.

Your bones give your body its form, make red blood cells, store important minerals, guard essential organs, and allow you to move while working and having fun. Your ability to obtain the range of nutrients you require can occasionally be impacted by dietary limitations, appetite loss, digestive issues, or other circumstances. In this situation, vitamins for bones are necessary to include in your diet.

