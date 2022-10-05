6 Best Boxing Move & Exercises to Help Reduce Belly Fat

A good boxing workout is a great way to lose belly fat. You can shape your shoulders and build back strength with this fun full-body workout that requires absolutely zero equipment. Plus, unlike most upper-body exercises, each boxing workout will consistently target the chest, triceps, shoulders, and serratus anterior, which spans under the upper arm and is often called the ‘boxer muscle.’ The key to building upper-body endurance is to keep working at it.

Six Best Boxing Moves That Will Help Reduce Belly Fat

1) Jab

If you are looking to lose belly fat fast, start off with this boxing move that you'll likely do at the beginning of nearly every class. It's also known as "one" when calling out combos.

How to do it?

To deliver a jab, start in a fighting stance and extend your arm forward with your fist clenched.

Quickly tap your front foot forward, exhaling sharply through your mouth as you throw the punch.

Bring your arm and leg back to the guard position, inhaling deeply as you do so.

Repeat, working to decrease the amount of time between jabs.

2) Cross

Cross or number "two" punch is a powerful straight punch thrown across the body originating from the dominant hand. The cross is an effective knockout blow that can be utilized in many situations to lose belly fat.

Here's how you do this move:

You can begin this exercise with your feet in a boxer's stance, knees slightly bent and fists closed with your fingertips facing your chin.

Punch your right hand forward as you pivot on the ball of your back foot and rotate your hips toward where you're punching.

Return immediately to the starting position and repeat.

3) Front Hook

The hook is arguably one of the most effective punches in the sport of boxing that will help reduce belly fat, with 'three' and 'four' typically your right hook and left hook. Here's how to throw a proper left hook:

How to do it?

From an upright guard, rotate to the front hip and pivot your lead foot onto its toes toward your opponent.

Bend your elbow and punch around you with your lead arm, exhaling forcefully through your mouth as you extend.

Your shoulder, arm, fist, and knuckles should form a 90-degree angle at full extension.

Bring your arm and knee back to the guard position, inhaling as you do so.

4) Rear Hook

You can use the Rear Hook punch to beat your opponent to the punch. Literally. The Rear Hook utilizes similar mechanics to the Lead Hook, but it comes from the opposite side of your body, so you don't have to transfer any of your weight before the punch.

How to do it?

Step forward and place your lead hand on the mat in front of you.

Rotate your rear hip back and pivot on your rear foot, turning toward your opponent.

Keep your elbow bent, then punch your rear arm around behind you toward him or her.

As you do this, forcefully exhale through your mouth.

Bring your arm and leg back to their start position, and breathe.

Then quickly bring your rear arm and leg back to the guard position again.

Repeat, gradually decreasing the amount of time between hooks.

5) Front Uppercut

The uppercut is a traditional boxing movement that can be incorporated into cardiovascular training (such as a HIIT workout or boxing-style aerobic class) or strength training workouts. This is an effective move to lose belly fat.

How to do it?

When starting in a guard position, drop your front hip and bend your knee, bringing your arm toward that hip.

Then explosively drive up through your leg and rotate your body toward your opponent.

Simultaneously punch out toward him with your other arm as you exhale forcefully through your mouth.

As you extend your arm and leg, keep them bent so that you can see your knuckles and so that the knuckles are pointed up toward your opponent.

Quickly bring your front arm and leg back to the guard position and inhale.

Repeat the uppercuts, gradually decreasing the time between them.

6) Rear Uppercut

Uppercuts are used for infighting or when an opponent is being backed to the ropes. An uppercut can be thrown from the waist upwards aimed at underneath an opponent’s chin.

Here's how you do this for effective belly fat loss:

Start with your hands up in a fighting stance.

Lower your rear hip, bend the knee of that leg, and bring your rear elbow toward that hip.

Then drive up through your rear foot while pivoting on it and punching toward your opponent.

As you exhale through your mouth, push your abdomen forward and up.

Your rear arm and leg should be brought back to the guard position quickly, while you simultaneously bring your knuckles up and out toward your opponent with your front arm.

Wrapping Up

Boxing is a great way to fight belly fat because it is not only exercise that uses all muscle groups but also gives you cardio benefits. Boxing could be the ultimate belly fat workout. The best part of it is that you can do it at the comfort of your home or office. You can even join clubs or gyms that are open even in the evening and have lessons for beginners. Boxing does not just cater to body fitness but also to mind fitness since it requires great focus, self-control and strategy.

Poll : 0 votes